Vodafone Qatar paving the way for AI revolution

Vodafone Qatar is at the forefront of this new development with the launch of the Instant Sim, the first technology of its kind in the world. According to the network provider.

Tourists can be connected within seconds through a first-of-its-kind technology developed by Vodafone Qatar.

Vodafone Qatar’s Instant Sim, powered by artificial intelligence, is a quick solution for providing connectivity through its application or website.

In an exclusive statement to Doha News, Vodafone Qatar explained the inner workings of its newest feature.

“The Instant SIM technology leverages a combination of a user verification and SIM

authentication process to allow customers to activate a new SIM card without needing to

connect to the internet,” the network provider said.

It also added that the in-built and fully secure connection in the Instant SIM “allows for

real-time user identity verification, using customer documents such as passport or Qatar ID, therefore ensuring legal and regulatory compliance.”

For those choosing the prepaid option, the process only requires a copy of a customer’s valid ID, while postpaid customers would only need their Qatar ID number.

Instant Sim utilises an automated process called electronic ‘Know Your Customer’ (eKYC), which allows companies to verify customer identification digitally, thus rendering physical documents redundant.

According to the network provider, Instant Sim is the first technology of its kind in the world.

In addition, Vodafone Qatar shared that the Instant SIM embeds technology that allows it to communicate directly with a smartphone, enabling activation of either a physical SIM or an option to request an eSIM.

Vodafone Qatar said that the Instant Sim was an answer to key challenges in the

customer activation process, aiming to enhance user convenience and accessibility.

The network provider said that it was driven to pioneer this technology for the sake of “customer empowerment, digital innovation leadership, nationwide availability, and improved customer experience.”

It further clarified that by allowing customer to set up their connections independently, anytime and anywhere through the Instant Sim, Vodafone users would feel more empowered.

“By simplifying the activation process and eliminating the need to visit physical stores or wait in queues, Vodafone Qatar makes it significantly easier for Vodafone customers to get connected whilst on the go, wherever they may be,” Vodafone Qatar said to Doha News.

This technology is available to customers across Qatar and can be found in more than 2,600 locations, meaning self activation can happen anytime and anywhere.

“As the first in the world to offer such a solution, Vodafone Qatar reinforces its position as an innovator in telecommunications, setting new industry standards,” Vodafone Qatar said to Doha News.

