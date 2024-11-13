From diplomat to education minister: a look at Lolwah Al-Khater’s foreign ministry roles

With extensive experience in foreign relations, Al-Khater has played a key role in advancing Qatar’s international presence and diplomatic efforts.

The reshuffling of the Qatari Cabinet by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday included major appointments of top ministers.

One of the most significant ones included appointing Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater, as the Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Maryam Al-Misnad, who previously served as the Minister of Social Development and Family, will now take up the role of Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Al-Khater had a remarkable presence in Qatari diplomacy as she held numerous key positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), most notably in 2017 when she became the first female spokesperson at the ministry.

She was then appointed as the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2019, also the first Qatari woman to hold this post.

Then in 2023, Sheikh Tamim appointed Al-Khater as the Minister of State for International Cooperation.

﴿ وَقُل رَّبِّ أَدْخِلْنِي مُدْخَلَ صِدْقٍ وَأَخْرِجْنِي مُخْرَجَ صِدْقٍ ﴾ سورة الإسراء: ٨٠



ما كان من توفيق فهو من الله وحده لا شريك له وما كان من خلل وتقصير فهو من نفسي.



تشرفت بعملي في #وزارة_الخارجية خلال السنوات الماضية التي مرّت فيها البلاد والأمة بمنعطفات خطيرة. بدأتُ… https://t.co/g5urQ5hfAM — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) November 13, 2024

Al-Khater reflected back at her time as the Minister of State for International Cooperation in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Whatever success [I’ve had] has come from Allah alone, with no partners, and whatever failure or shortcoming exists is from myself,” she said.

Al-Khater said she was “honoured” to work at MoFA during the past years, describing it as a time where Qatar “and the entire nation have faced critical turning points”.

“I began this journey as a spokesperson, and I thank Allah immensely for allowing my last contribution at the Ministry to be towards noble humanitarian causes and serving the issues of our nation and its sons and daughters, particularly the dear Palestine and the beloved Sudan,” Al-Khater said.

“I look forward to continuing to serve my country, the causes of the Ummah [Islamic nation], and all noble humanitarian issues from a new position,” she added.

Key role during crises

Al-Khater’s first appointment at the foreign ministry came at a critical time for Qatar as it was blockaded by several Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

At the time, the quartet had imposed a complete air, land and sea blockade on Qatar over accusations of supporting terrorism, which Doha consistently and vehemently denied.

By 2021, the Gulf row effectively came to an end with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout the crisis, Al-Khater staunchly defended her country as it also faced a strategised disinformation campaign led by the blockading countries.

Al-Khater frequently appeared in interviews with mainstream media outlets in the West, refuting all false allegations with evidence, while maintaining the highest standards of diplomacy and professionalism.

Beyond the GCC crisis, Al-Khater was the Qatari spokesperson during the Covid-19 outbreak, where she also showcased to the world the country’s ability to overcome global challenges.

Staunch supporter of Palestine and Sudan

Throughout her posts at MOFA, Al-Khater has emerged as a staunch advocate for the Palestinian cause, earning her global praise especially from Palestinians.

Al-Khater has been a vocal critic of Israel’s crimes against Palestinians, especially the current genocide in the Gaza Strip, while repeatedly calling out international double standards and the West’s backing of the Israeli occupation.

Last year in November, a month into the war, Al-Khater became the first high-ranking Arab official to enter the Gaza Strip when she visited the southern border city of Rafah.

At the time, Al-Khater called out Western justifications of Israel’s targeting of hospitals in Gaza while questioning the growing lack of humanity towards the suffering population in the Strip.

“Seriously, how do you justify this to yourselves? Hospitals are being targeted and you provide a justification for that? Is there another low that you still have not reached,” she said.

The Qatari official was also receiving Palestinians evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha, before Israel invaded, destroyed and occupied the Rafah Crossing on May 6.

Beyond Palestine, Al-Khater was also widely praised for her support to Sudan as it faces the ongoing brutal war between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army.

In March, she visited Sudan as Qatar marked the resumption of the humanitarian air bridge to the war-hit country while highlighting the world’s lack of action over the country’s crisis.

“Today’s visit to Sudan comes to remind the world that it seems to have forgotten the devastating human tragedy that this great country and its dear, generous people are going through,” Al Khater said on X at the time.

Central role in Afghanistan evacuations

Al-Khater’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts gained international recognition in 2021 during the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

At the time, Qatar led mass evacuations of more than 80,000 Afghans and foreigners, in what became known as history’s largest airlift of people. Al-Khater was personally welcoming the evacuees as Qatar provided them with a temporary safe place to stay along with basic resources.

Ukraine-Russia mediation

More recently, Al-Khater was at the forefront of efforts to reunite dozens of children separated by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Doha had announced the first such reunification on October 16, 2023, when it repatriated four Ukrainian children from Russia.

In April, Qatar warmly welcomed a number of children and their families as part of the several reunification efforts.

Last month, Al-Khater hosted a Ukrainian delegation in Doha which resulted in agreements to restore personal documents.

Other major outcomes included facilitating the exchange of lists of missing military personnel, letters from prisoners of war, providing a channel of communication, and support for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Awards and honours

Al-Khater has been praised for her humanitarian efforts on several occasions.

In May 2023, France awarded Al-Khater the Legion of Honor with the rank of “Knight”, the highest French order of merit.

The following May, Al-Khater received the 2024’s Champion of Humanitarian Diplomacy award in recognition of her humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

Commenting on the award, Al Khater said it was “an absolute honour to be awarded the PAM prize 2024”, while dedicating it to health workers in Gaza and Sudan.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the REAL HEROES, those who risk their lives every moment to save others, those who will not be able to make it to the Award’s stage, and whose names might remain unknown. I would like to dedicate this award to the health sector workers in Gaza and Sudan,” Al Khater said on X.

“You have shown the world what it truly means to be selfless and at the service of others, around the clock. The whole world sees you, you have reminded us of our lost humanity, THANK YOU,” she added.