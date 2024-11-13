Qatar’s Amir orders Cabinet reshuffle, new appointments

The decisions are effective starting from the date of their issuance and will be be published in the official gazette.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ordered a Cabinet reshuffle and several appointments across numerous entities in the country.

On Tuesday, the Amiri Diwan announced the reshuffling of the ministers under Amiri Order No. 2 of 2024.

The order stipulated naming Lolwah Al-Khater as the country’s Minister of Education and Higher Education after she had served as the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since March 2023.

Maryam Al-Misnad, who served as the Minister of Social Development and Family, will now serve as Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Qatar’s previous education minister, Buthaina Al Nuaimi, has been appointed as the Minister of Social Development and Family.

The Amir also appointed Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi as the Chief of the Amiri Diwan after he served as the head of Qatar’s State Security.

Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al-Batti Al-Kaabi will serve as the head of State Security.

Under the same order, the Amir appointed Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, a position that was held by Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah.

The Amir also appointed Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud as the Minister of Public Health.

Also in the health sector, Sheikh Tamim appointed Mohammed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi as the Director General of Hamad Medical Corporation.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani was appointed as the Minister of Trade and Industry whereas

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed was appointed as the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, the Amir appointed Mohammed Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi as the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, a position that was held by Al-Mahmoud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani was appointed as the Minister of Transport and Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer was appointed as the Chairman of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

In a post on X, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, congratulated the new ministers.

“I congratulate the new ministers on the confidence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wishing them success in their new tasks. We have great confidence in them to serve the country, and thanks to those who preceded them,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“I look forward to working with them with all sincerity to serve our dear country, hoping to God for success and that we will live up to the expectations of His Highness the Amir in serving the country and its people,” he added.