French Legend Zidane hints at return to football sidelines

Former Real Madrid manager and France World Cup champion Zinedine Zidane has hinted at a possible return to coaching, in comments made during the reveal of his new statue at the Grevin Museum.

Held in Paris, the museum honoured Zidane, who briefly spoke about his future plans.

“Do I miss the coach’s suit? No, I’m not far away, we wait, we wait a little bit,” said the former Ballon d’Or winner.

Zidane has been linked to several clubs since charting away from becoming the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row.

At Los Blancos, Zidane was titled 2017’s Best FIFA Men’s Coach as his squad won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana.

The French icon was expected to take over at Paris Saint-Germain after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, yet surprisingly chose to remain a free agent.

Former Marseille player Christophe Galtier took over the role signing a two-year deal to replace the departed Pochettino.

Outside the upcoming World Cup, sources claimed that Zidane wishes to coach the France National Team.

The former champion is told to wait for current coach Didier Deschamps to be sidelined, as his goal is to command the Parisians.

Deschamps has been the coach for the French since 2012 and recently signed an extension till the end of 2022.

A former teammate of Zidane, Deschamps captained the 1998 winners on home soil and the Euro 2000 championship as a player.

The French coach led his squad to World Cup success in 2018 and is expected to do the same in Qatar.

Placed in a no-frills group, France will face off against Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia as they race toward bagging their third World Cup trophy.