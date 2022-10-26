PSG destroys Israel’s Maccabi Haifa 7-2

PSG’s dynamic trio put on a masterclass performance driving the Maccabi Haifa squad out of the pitch as they secured a 7-2 win into the Champions League knockout stage.

Lionel Messi netted two goals becoming the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals tying 11 goals in 12 assists in all competitions this season.

The Argentine brainiac celebrated his 50th appearance with the Parisians by firing a goal in the opener at the 19th minute.

Messi lit up the stadium again after crossing quickly into the field, curling the ball to the back of the net.

Amid scandalous headlines, the French superstar Kylian Mbappe showed no signs of distraction as he set a brace in the match.

The 23-year-old, who has now scored ten times in his last eight Champions League appearances, was assisted by Messi as he struck a right-footer in the 32nd minute.

Minutes later, Brazil’s Neymar was set up by Messi as he drove past Maccabi goalkeeper Josh Cohen.

Coach Christophe Galtier complimented Messi’s performance and Mbappe and Neymar, calling it a paradise for coaches to witness.

“I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important,” Galtier said.

“It’s very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it’s paradise.”

Abdoulaye Seck was the lone striker for Maccabi as he scored twice in the 38th minute and 50th.

Maccabi’s Sean Goldberg edged the lead for the Parisians by petting in an own goal in the 67th minute of the match.

Carlos Soler completed the demolition of the Maccabi defence, securing the dominance of PSG.

The match was a reminder of the 3-1 fixture played in September against Maccabi that led to a company of broken records.

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup, Messi now has a combined 1127 goals and assists to surpass Pele’s record of most goal contributions in football history.