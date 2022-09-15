France’s Lucas Hernandez could be ruled out of Qatar’s World Cup due to injury

Frenchman Lucas Hernandez will be absent for several weeks after suffering an injury in Bayern’s 2-0 Champions League win against Barcelona, on Tuesday.

Adding to France’s World Cup worries, Hernandez suffered a muscle tear in his left adductor.

The left-back’s absence could hurt the strength of the French defence, as superstar midfielder Paul Pogba is currently recovering from a knee surgery.

N’Golo Kante is also missing from the pitch as the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury during a game against Tottenham.

On the other hand, Kante could be returning this month as former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel anticipated his leave being for a few weeks only.

“With N’Golo, we are talking about weeks. We are talking about four weeks plus,” Tuchel said at a press conference on 26th August.

Superstar Karim Benzema was substituted after just 30 minutes in this week’s Real Madrid match against Celtic.

The French forward was diagnosed with a muscle injury, specifically to his

semitendinosus tendon while also sustaining a strain on the quadricep muscle in his right thigh.

However, Real Madrid believes the star won’t be sidelined for much longer.

“We don’t think Benzema has a big problem. It’s muscular,” Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

As defending champions, France is one of the teams favoured to win the Qatar World Cup.

The title holders are drawn with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D, and their kickoff will begin on November 22nd.