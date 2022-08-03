Pogba to opt out of surgery for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup

Paul Pogba is expected to miss at least the first few weeks of the Serie A season

Fans of Paul Pogba can rest easy as the French Juventus player rules out a knee operation to allow him to play at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pogba will instead undergo five weeks of conservative treatment, according to the Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport. The five-week therapy will consist of gym and pool workouts that aim to quicken recovery times.

Pogba is expected to miss at least the first few weeks of the Serie A season but should target a return at the beginning of the Juventus season, which will start on August 15th.

Pogba’s right knee was found to have a torn lateral meniscus during the Juventus Serie A giants’ preseason tour of America.

The Frenchman cemented his legacy during the 2018 World Cup when he became the first to score from outside the box in a World Cup since Marco Tardelli in 1982.

Pogba secured France’s second FIFA cup in the final with a goal in the second half defeating Croatia 4-2.

As defending champions, France is one of the teams favoured to win the Qatar World Cup as they are currently fourth in the FIFA world rankings behind Argentina, Belgium, and Brazil.