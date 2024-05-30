‘Where Luxury Meets Affordability’: Qatar Outlet Exhibition features over 100 brands

Luxury brand store giants Blue Salon, Pari Gallery, and El Detox are among those displaying their beauty cosmetic products at the exhibition.

The Qatar Outlet Exhibition is underway at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), and features more than 45 exhibitors and 100 brands offering luxury items at competitive prices.

Under the theme “Where Luxury Meets Affordability”, the five-day event runs from May 28 to June 1, and is organised by Advertiqa in partnership with Dar Al Sharq Group.

Visitors to the exhibition have the chance to explore a wide array of products, including: jewellery, watches, fashion, bags, perfumes, cosmetics, accessories, footwear, electronics, home decor, appliances, and travel gear.

There is also a dedicated play area for children, featuring games and educational activities.

Luxury brand store giants Blue Salon, Pari Gallery, and El Detox are also displaying their beauty cosmetic products at the exhibition, with many high-end brands being featured.

As for perfumes, the exhibition showcases both local and international brands such as Plain Perfume, Al Bidaa Group, Al Fazal Perfumes, and Ebtesam Al Jaber.

For fashion, houses such as Blue Salon, Embo, Hazar, Stella Fashion, Cavallo Milano, Becosy, Al Dana Group, Jeems Fashion, Toulon, and Voile will offer a wide range of garments and outfits for women, men, and children.