Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Sept. 6-9)

Though some people in Qatar are still on Eid break, many have returned to work. But take heart – the weekend is approaching.

From kayaking to road trips to trekking around the souq with a camera, here’s our pick for what’s going on around town over the next few days.

Take a road trip

It might still be hot outside, but with the help of an air-conditioned car, you can still get out and explore the country.

Time Out Doha has just published a list of suggestions for good road trip destinations in Qatar.

It includes Umm Bab and Zekreet on the west coast, Al Khuwair Ghost town in the north-west, the Al Thakira mangroves, and several lesser-known beaches.

It also includes GPS references for each spot, a great help if you’re heading to some of the more remote spots.

Go paddling

Tour company Entalek is offering daily kayaking tours of the mangroves north of Al Khor until Sept. 9 as part of an “Eid paddling festival.”

Each tour begins at 4pm, timed so that visitors can enjoy the sunset while having a barbecue on the beach.

Tours costs QR250 per adult, QR120 for kids aged 6-12 and QR80 for children under five and under. There’s a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or more people. Participants will need to bring their own food for the BBQ.

Register online here to attend. For more info, call or WhatsApp Lorelei at 66645395.

Be a volunteer

This weekend marks the ninth annual Summer Cool Campaign.

Bringing together community groups, volunteers and corporate sponsors, the initiative aims to support 2,000 of Qatar’s blue-collar workers by distributing packages filled with water, juice, snacks, sunblock, and toiletries to worksites throughout the country.

Those who want to volunteer can submit a form at the Qatar Volunteers Facebook page.

Goods will be collected on Thursday Sept. 7, packaged on Sept. 8 and delivered on Sept. 9.

Discover inner peace

A free seminar on the “Art of Forgiveness” will be held at the Shangri-La hotel today (Sept. 6) at 5pm.

Organized by the Yoganality Wellness Center, the event promises to help attendees “live in the present and take control of life.”

If you’d like to attend, send a WhatsApp message to 77879777.

Get snap happy at the souq

A group of photographers is inviting new members to join them on one of their monthly “photo walks” in Doha on Sept. 7.

“Photo walking is the act of walking with a camera for the purpose of taking photos of things that you find interesting along the way,” the organizers said.

September’s walk is around Souq Waqif, and it’s completely free – you just need to turn up at the Asherg Cafe at 7:30pm on Thursday.

For more details, call 30404251 or email [email protected].

Bonus:

Ladies Days: The Aqua Park will hold special Ladies Days every Sunday and Thursday from Sept. 7 onwards. Regular visitors should note that the hours have changed – it’s now ladies only from 2pm to 10pm on the special days. Tickets are available online and can also be bought at the park entrance.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?