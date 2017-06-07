Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (June 7-10)

Shafallah Center

Despite Ramadan and the summer heat, there’s still plenty of fun stuff to do around Qatar this weekend, including Garangao nights and a barbecue on the beach.

Here are our picks:

Celebrate Garangao

Across Qatar, several venues are preparing to mark Garangao, an annual celebration for children in the middle of Ramadan.

It’s marked by singing traditional songs, wearing fancy outfits and collecting lots of nuts and sweets.

Reem Saad / Doha News

Here are some of the locations you can head out to to join in the fun:

Organized by Qatar Foundation, the Al Shaqab indoor arena will host games and kids’ activities from 7:30pm to midnight on June 8. The arena can be accessed from Gate 7, Education City.

Doha Festival City is also holding a Garangao night, but the day after on June 9 from 9pm until midnight for children ages 4 to 12 years old. Kids will be given maps that help them find and collect candy and nuts available all over the mall. For more details, see here.

Katara will also host an evening of fun for kids on June 9 from 9pm to 11pm. More info is here.

Mangroves at night

Tour company 365 Adventures is organizing a barbecue suhoor and kayaking tour of the Al Thakhira Mangroves on June 8.

365 Adventures Qatar / Facebook

The group will set off for a 90-minute post-sunset kayaking tour followed by a BBQ on the Beach. Guests need to bring their own meat, but everything else is provided.

The trip costs QR200 per adult and QR150 per child between the age of 6 to 12. Children under 6 are free.

To book, visit Q Tickets. And for more information, call or whatsapp Saif at 7008 6008 or AB at 6698 3357.

School art

Artwork produced by hundreds of students from schools across Qatar will be on display at Mathaf from June 8 to July 10.

Mathaf

It’s the fourth annual Mathaf Student Art Exhibition, and the theme this year is “Urban lights.”

The museum is open Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm during Ramadan (closed Friday.) Entry is free.

Ramadan ‘night market’

The Mall of Qatar will host a nightly Ramadan Market from now until June 16 from 8pm to 1am in its Luxury Court.

Chantelle D'mello

Backed by the Qatar Development Bank and Bedaya, the event will showcase the wares of more than 30 local entrepreneurs.

They will sell “a variety of homemade products and innovative handcrafts,” according to organizers.

Charity iftar event

The Filipino Fitness and Health in Qatar annual Iftar Drive will take place from 5pm on June 9 at Ramada Signal.

Lesley Walker / Doha News

The group is asking for donations of food to put together 1,000 iftar packs. They are accepting donations of items like 350ml bottles of water, 150ml or 250ml assorted juices, small packs of dates and biscuits. To pledge or volunteer, call 33853103 or 30257406.

Bonus:

Book donation: The Swiss International School and Maktaba children’s library are encouraging residents to donate books for a cause. They will go toward stocking a library for underprivileged children in Qatar as part of the Education For All initiative led by the Pakistan Welfare Forum. Children’s books in any language can be dropped off at Maktaba (open daily from 8am until 4pm, closed Friday) or at SIS at Al Luqta from June 1 until June 22.

