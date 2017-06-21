Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (June 21-24)

Osarieme Eweka/Flickr

This weekend marks the last few days of Ramadan. Get ready for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr celebrations by getting henna done, buying gifts at a shopping festival or socializing at the Souq.

Here are our picks of what’s on:

Souq photo-walk

Doha Daily is hosting a photography meet-up at Souq Waqif tomorrow (Thursday), June 22 from 8pm to 10pm.

Omar Chatriwala / Doha News

The group will meet at Asherg (The Hookah Center opposite from Fanar) at 8pm sharp, with the walk commencing at 8:05pm.

The event is free and all are welcome, from first time camera users to seasoned professionals. More information about the event is on Facebook.

Yoga day

A number of venues across town are marking International Yoga Day with extra sessions and workshops for beginners, as well as those with more practice.

Yama Yoga/Facebook

The Grand Hyatt Hotel is offering all yoga classes today (June 21) for free. Pre-registration is required. More information and the schedule are here.

Meanwhile, Aspire Ladies Club is also hosting a free session at 9pm, which will feature flowing asanas (postures) and some relaxing breathing. Beginners are welcome. Pre-booking is required here.

Henna painting

Professional henna artists will be doing people’s hands at Doha Festival City this weekend. Children can also create their own henna works on paper.

The henna is free for women and girls from three years and older. Sessions are being held at the mall’s center court from 9pm to midnight. More information is here.

Old Msheireb stories

An ongoing exhibition at Msheireb Museums, near Souq Waqif, is unlocking some of the history and culture of one of Doha’s oldest commercial districts.

Qatar Foundation

The Back to Msheireb: Shared Streets – Shared Stories event at Mohammed Bin Jassim House has been organized by students of UCL Qatar as part of the annual UCLQuarates initiative for students in the Masters program for Museums and Gallery Practice.

It includes artifacts and oral history from former residents of the area. Entry is free and the exhibition runs until July 27. It’s open during Ramadan from Sunday to Thursday, 9:30am until 1:30pm. Free entry. More information is here.

Shop till you drop

The annual Qatar Summer Festival starts early this year, with a bit of retail therapy as eight malls across town kick off promotions from today.

Doha News

Stores in the participating malls will be offering special promotions and discounts, while a raffle has prizes of up to QR300,000 in cash and a Bentley Continental GTV8 up for grabs.

See here for details of malls taking part and their opening hours.

Bonus:

Feet sculpture: Katara Cultural Center is hosting workshops with local artist Rita, who can capture the cuteness of your baby’s feet forever with a sculpture keepsake. The Sculpture of your Baby’s Foot workshop will be held on June 21 and June 22 from 9:30 until 11.30pm at Art Studio B19. Each workshop has space for five participants, and pre-registration is required. Cost is QR200 per participant. More information can be found here.

