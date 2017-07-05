Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (July 5-8)

Now that the Eid Al Fitr holidays are over, it’s back to business as usual for many residents.

But there are still lots of fun things to do around town this weekend, from go-karting to meeting some of the world’s best football players to keeping the kids busy with art classes.

Here are our picks of what’s on:

Entertainment City

This venue is one of the centerpieces of Qatar’s annual Summer Festival, and is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Dafna/West Bay.

There are more than 60 attractions on offer this year. They include an obstacle course, paintball zone, an indoor zipline, trampolines, Bricklyn Lego and Timba Cars – which is a combination of bumper cars and giant football.

This is in addition to the arcade and other games, food and souvenir stalls. Additionally, this week is Bollywood themed, so international dance team D4Dance Qatar will be performing alongside Pakistani rock band Raakh.

The shows run from 5:30pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday. More information is here.

Entry to the DECC is QR15 per person and attractions cost extra, depending on the game. A day ticket is QR150.

Entertainment City is open daily from 2pm to 11pm and runs until Sept. 5. More information about the summer fest is here.

Meet Barca stars

Three of the world’s top players from FC Barcelona will be in Doha today (July 5).

Mall of Qatar/Facebook

The stars from the Catalan side – center-half Gerard Piqué, defender Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets – will meet and greet people at the Mall of Qatar’s Oasis stage (in the main ground floor food court) at 3pm.

Entry is free. For more information, see here.

Majlis life

If you’ve always wondered what happens at a Qatari majlis, or have any questions about Qatari culture and traditions, check out this free event organized by Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud (Fanar) Center.

Alan Pix/Flickr

The “Experience Qatari Majlis” event aims to give residents and visitors insight into local life, culture and customs.

It will be held on July 7, from 4pm until 6:30pm at the second floor majlis of the Bin Zaid (Fanar) center, next to Souq Waqif. The evening is open to all, but prior registration is required.

Interested participants should register in advance by calling 4444 7444 or 4470 1098 or emailing [email protected] More information is here.

Karting culture

Looking for an adrenaline kick? Try your hand at karting at the Losail Circuit this weekend.

Reem Saad / Doha News

Hurtle round the track at high-speed during one of the weekend sessions, which run every Thursday and Friday from 5pm until 10pm.

Residents over the age of 15 years old can take part (although those under 18 years need to have signed permission to participate by a legal guardian). The 15-minute sessions cost QR100 plus QR15 for helmet hire, if drivers don’t have their own.

Register at the circuit’s VIP car park. You can find out more here.

Art classes

If you’re looking for ways to keep the younger ones occupied during the long summer holidays, Katara Art Center is hosting twice-weekly Days for Coloring classes for children 5 to 9 years old.

Held on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 3 until Aug. 2, the classes run from 6pm until 8pm and cost QR120 per person, including all materials.

For more information, contact Building 5, Katara Art Center, on 7036 6332 or see here.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?