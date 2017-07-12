Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (July 12-15)

Adventure Rooms

Sweaty weather and summer holdiays notwithstanding, there are still some interesting things to do around Qatar this weekend.

From breaking out of an adventure room to checking out a play to salsa dancing, here are our picks:

Escape room adventure

A few escape room-themed venues have opened in Qatar in recent years. For those looking for a challenge, try your luck at breaking out of Escape Hunt, which is in Dar Al Salam Mall.

The international chain offers a Doha spin on its stories, with options like Kidnapped at the Souq, the Great Art Robbery and Reclaim the Cup. The game costs QR440 for two people. More information is available online or by calling 3306 1971.

Escape Hunt/Facebook

You can also check out Adventure Rooms in the new Salata Area. There, guests are locked in a room and given a puzzle, a set of clues and 60 minutes to escape.

The game is open to those nine years and older. Under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Prices range from QR100 to QR300 a person, depending on how many people partake in the game. Book online here or call 70500139 for more info.

Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves

This popular children’s play will be showing at the Qatar National Theater today (July 12) at 4pm and 8pm.

Orad/Wikimedia

The play will be in English and tickets cost QR150, QR200, QR220 and QR250 per person, depending on seating. They can be bought online here.

For more information, call 6697 0975.

Mathaf film exhibition

Take a surreal stroll through the “It All Started with a Map and a Picture of Scattered Little Houses” exhibition at the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

The display features four films by Basim Magdy, a leading Egyptian-born artist: No Shooting Stars (2016), The Everyday Ritual of Solitude Hatching Monkeys (2014), The Dent (2014), and Time Laughs Back at You Like a Sunken Ship (2012).

PROJECT SPACE 9: BASIM MAGDY

It All Started With a Map and a Picture of Scattered Little Houses

14 MAR – 16 JUL https://t.co/tOHywpu81g pic.twitter.com/SYja3xNm3w — Mathaf متحف (@MathafModern) July 11, 2017

According to the Mathaf’s website, the films “are lucid and dreamlike visually in their exploration of solitude and collective will” and reflect the “reconciliation of tradition and ritual as we move towards futuristic, industrialized tendencies of existence universally.”

The exhibition is on until Sept. 14 and more information is here. Mathaf is open Saturday through Thursday from 11am to 6pm, and on Fridays from 3pm to 8pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Salsa dancing

This summer, Latin beats are taking over at the Irish Harp every Wednesday.

The bar, at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel, will hold Latin Moovz at 9pm tonight (July 12).

Salsa n' Candela

Ladies enter free, and men pay QR50 at the door, which includes one drink. A QID or passport is required to enter. Call 44853000 for table reservations. More information is here.

Pirate and Treasure Island games

Doha Festival City is holding a series of pirate-themed events this month.

They include a workshop for kids to make their own pirate hats or mermaid crowns. The sessions are for children four to 12 years old and run from 3pm to 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in the Clouds node of the mall.

Celebrate summer the Festival City way! Here are our timings & activations for July. Details: https://t.co/qw9jeUWzro #CelebrationEverywhere pic.twitter.com/eDwj6R18zN — Doha Festival City (@DohaFestCity) July 9, 2017

Families can also try to find their way through a maze at Centre Court, which is open from 3pm to 9pm daily. Every hour, DFC will offer participants Nerf guns to ratchet up the intensity.

There’s also fishing for treasure “under the sea” and a building blocks section open on the weekends.

Bonus:

Kids’ cooking at IKEA: Swedish home goods store IKEA is hosting children’s cooking classes every Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. The event is free and located in the store’s restaurant.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?