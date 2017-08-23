Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Aug. 23-26)

Chantelle D'mello

From a yummy food market to a fashion exhibition to Bollywood dances and arts and crafts sessions, there’s lots going on around town in the coming days.

Here are our picks:

Heya – Summer Edition

A mall-based version of the Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition will open on Friday the Mall of Qatar.

Qatar Calendar

From Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, the pop-up show will feature the latest fashion creations from 28 local designers, including Harlienz, Debaj, Black Elegant and Al Dukan.

The exhibition is located on the ground floor of the MOQ, in the luxury section. More information is here.

Qatari market

To help support local businesses, the Mall of Qatar has opened a summer food market that showcases locally made products.

The market features wares created by 10 Qataris who mostly make their items at home and sell them through social media platforms.

Doha News

They’ll be selling a range of food, from sweets to pasta to home-cooked meals.

The market is open from 1pm to 9pm through Sept. 15 in the Luxury Court. More details are here.

Bollywood dance performances

International dance team D4Dance will perform at Summer Entertainment city this weekend.

The team will be on stage at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from 5:30 to 5:40pm; 6:30 to 6:40pm; 8 to 8:10pm and 9:15 to 9:25pm on Friday.

On Saturday, they will perform from 6:30 to 6:40pm; 8 to 8:10pm and 9:15pm to 9:25pm. It’s free to watch after paying the entrance fee to the DECC, which is QR15/person.

Arts and crafts workshops

Katara Cultural Village is running “Made in Qatar” workshops daily from Aug. 25 – Aug. 30, from 2pm to 7pm.

Katara

During the sessions, artists Aisha Al-Mohanidi, Aisha Al-Saadi and Kholoud Al-Dosari will teach participants how to make perfume, collages do decoupage, print t-shirts, or a painting saying “Qatar is my life.”

The workshops are open to those who are seven years and older.

Registration is still open for the event in Katara Art Studio B19, which costs QR50 per person.

Beach clean up

A number of volunteer organizations are joining forces to organize a clean-up of the beaches by the Inland Sea in the early morning of Aug. 25.

Doha Environmental Actions, Silent Volunteers, Doha Beach Clean Project, Qatar Volunteers and Pinoy Offroaders Qatar are collaborating in the environmental initiative.

Silent Volunteers/Facebook

Everyone is welcome to take part. The group will meet at the Dairy Queen, by Radisson Blu Hotel, on Aug. 24 at 8:30pm then drive in convoy to the Inland Sea, to camp overnight.

The litter-pick will take place in the early hours of Aug. 25. Participation is free. For more information, see here.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?