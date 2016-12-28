Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Dec. 28 – 31)

Pixabay

From celebrating New Year’s to checking out a unique festival at the Pearl-Qatar to watching movies in the park, there’s lots going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

New Year’s events

Qatar doesn’t officially celebrate New Year’s, so Sunday will still be a workday. That said, several hotels are organizing events on Saturday to ring in 2017, including parties, brunches, dinners and family-themed events.

The celebrations will take place across town, including at the Intercontinental Doha the City, Radisson Blu Hotel, Marriott Marquis by City Center and more.

Derek Key /Flickr

They include a New Year’s Eve Disco Party at Fraser Suites and an Arabian Nights Dinner at the Al Jalsa Garden Lounge, among many others.

Check out Marhaba’s guide for more details on locations, special prices and offers.

Box Festival Doha

A festival that features a first-time concept in Qatar in which shipping containers are stripped and refitted to create “box shops” is being held at the Pearl’s Qanat Quartier.

The Pearl-Qatar / Facebook

Dozens of local vendors and stores made of boxes are selling a mix of local and international fashion, art and food. A 1,200 square meter children’s play area is also open.

The festival will run from 10am to 10pm daily until Jan. 1, 2017. On Friday, the festival begins at 2pm and runs until 10pm.

Check out the festival’s website for more information.

Cinema in the park

Take advantage of Doha’s winter months and head over to Dahl Al Hammam Park this weekend for a night of popcorn and movies.

Baladiya

A new open-air cinema screening children’s movies was installed by authorities at the park recently.

Movie screenings will take place at 7pm and 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays. If all goes well with this pilot project, other open-air cinemas will be rolled out at parks across Qatar.

Chess tournament

Watch some of the best chess players in the country compete at the Rapid & Blitz Championships organized by FIDE World Chess, Qatar Chess Association and Qatar Olympic Committee at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena.

business_chess_strategy

Matches are scheduled to be held until Friday, Dec. 30. The final rounds of the Rapid championship (rounds 11 to 15) will take place starting today at 3pm. The Blitz championship will be held on both Thursday and Friday, also starting at 3pm.

The award ceremony will be held at 7:30pm on Friday, Dec. 30. For results of past rounds, pairings, and more information, visit the event’s website here.

Arabic calligraphy workshop

A beginner’s Arabic calligraphy workshop for children aged between 12 and 15 years old will be held this weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31.

Katara.net

The workshop will take place all weekend starting at 5pm at the Katara Art Studios in Building 19 and will be taught by calligrapher Jassim Mohammed al Hamadi. Workshops end at 7pm.

The workshop costs QR100 per person and is open to both males and females. Those who wish to register can do so here.

Bonus:

Family fun at the Pearl: Children’s activities at both The Pearl’s Medina Centrale and Porto Arabia will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 from 7pm to 10pm. The activities will feature musical parades, performances with jugglers and mascots, and many more.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?