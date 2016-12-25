Open-air cinemas to be rolled out at parks across Qatar
A new open-air cinema at Dahl Al Hammam Park has been launched this month by authorities.
During the winter months, children’s movies will be screened there at 7pm and 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment said in a statement.
If all goes well with this pilot project, such cinemas will be rolled out at parks across Qatar, it added.
The official opening of the Dahl Al Hammam cinema was over the weekend, though it was already being tested before National Day.
The initiative, called HawaScene – The Outdoor Movie Experience, is being brought to the park with the help of Vodafone, Smart Global and Kia Motors Corp.
