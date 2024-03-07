Five events in Qatar to attend this weekend

Those who missed out on the latest Lusail Winter Wonderland season have the final chance to enjoy the fun until Saturday.

An exhilarating lineup of events is set to take place over the weekend in Qatar as locals prepare for the start of the holy month of Ramadan early next week.

This weekend’s fun events range from sports, family entertainment, Ramadan shopping, and art for all age groups to enjoy.

For those who still have not decided on their weekend plans, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1- Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024

After wrapping up an eventful weekend with the Qatar 1812 km – FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 last week, the Lusail International Circuit is set to witness more racing action this weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday, the arena will host the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024.

On Friday, the free practices will take place, followed by the qualifying and sprint race on Saturday, and concluding with the main race on Sunday. Qatar first hosted the MotoGP in 2004.

The 2024 MotoGP racing will also mark the introduction of green energy as the sport transitions to 100% sustainable fuel.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at QAR 200.

2- Kite Beach Festival

For more relaxing weekend fun, Hilton Salwa is the right place with its long-awaited Kite Beach Festival, taking place on Friday between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm local time.

The event will provide visitors with pool and beach access, the chance to make and fly kites, and participate in balloon crafts, in addition to face painting.

Tickets cost QAR 200 per person and can be purchased online via Q-Tickets.

3- Shaaban and Ramadan Trade Fair

With Ramadan just around the corner, shopping for decorations and supplies to mark the holiday is still possible with the ‘Shaaban and Ramadan Trade Fair.’

Running until March 15 at Katara’s Southern Area, the exhibition is a one-stop shop for all Ramadan supplies, from vibrant decorations, and appealing serving pots for guests coming in for iftar, to modest dresses and abayas.

Herbs, spices and a variety of mouthwatering ingredients are available to add another tasty touch to the fast-breaking meals and desserts.

With Ramadan being the month of giving and gratitude, the exhibition offers a wide range of gift options for friends and family.

4- Last chance to visit Lusail Winter Wonderland this season

Those who missed out on the latest Lusail Winter Wonderland season have the final chance to enjoy the fun until Saturday before it comes to an end.

The theme park is wrapping up the season with numerous parades, entertainment events and offers for people of all ages, including families, to enjoy.

Lusail Winter Wonderland is open between Thursday and Saturday from 4:00 pm until 1:00 am with tickets available for purchase online.

5- Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist

Those looking to block the outside world and get moments of calm can head to the Fire Station’s Garage Gallery for an aesthetically pleasing experience with the Electric Idyll Exhibition.

The interactive installation by renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist is a compilation of her most celebrated videos. Upon entering the dim-lighted gallery, all sound is removed and calming music greets visitors.

Upon walking further into the gallery, visitors are immersed with wide screens reflecting vibrant patterns that offer a distraction from the outside world.

The exhibition will run until June 1 and is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm. The opening hours on Friday are 1:30-7:00 pm.