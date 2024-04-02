First-ever Qatar-UAE Super Cup set to kick off this month

The highly anticipated match will see Qatar’s Amir Cup Champions Al Arabi and UAE’s President’s Cup winners Sharjah compete.

Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) Organising Committee is set to host the first-ever Qatar-UAE Super Cup that will kick off on April 12 between Qatar’s Amir Cup Champions Al Arabi and UAE President’s Cup winners Sharjah at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The landmark football event was reported to take place at the beginning of this year as an opportunity to showcase a sports partnership between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this month, the Organising Committee’s Director of Communications, Ali Hassan Al Salat, voiced confidence in making the inaugural event a huge success.

“We are completely ready to host the match between Al Arabi and Sharjah,” Al Salat told reporters on Sunday.

“We are hopeful that it is going to be an exceptional event and we are very confident will achieve the desired goal and come out in the best way,” Al Salat added.

Tickets for the match are offered via the Haya platform and will be divided into three categories, ranging from QR10 to QR100.

The football showdown will continue with the UAE-Qatar Super Cup Shield scheduled for April 13 in Dubai, featuring a face-off between the 2022-2023 ADNOC Pro League Champions, Shabab Al Ahli and the 2022-2023 Qatar Stars League winners, Al Duhail.