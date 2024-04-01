Which Qatari horse will trot to triumph at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Muscat?

Renowned names in the equestrian world will gather for the final day of the competition at Muscat’s picturesque Al Bustan Palace to witness the epitome of equine showmanship.



The closing ceremony for the star-studded Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) in Muscat will take place on Monday evening.



Known as the Championship Day, the most renowned names in the equestrian world will gather for the final day of the competition at Muscat’s picturesque Al Bustan Palace to witness the epitome of equine showmanship.



From 30 March to 1 April, the 200-acre grounds of Al Bustan Palace transformed into the glitzy stage for purebred Arabians from all over the world to trot out their talent, and for equestrian enthusiasts to marvel in wonder.



At stake this year is a prize fund of over €1,000,000.

A panel of 20 esteemed judges, including experts from the GCC region – such as Bahrain’s Elyas Ebrahim Faraj and the United Arab Emirates’ Al Ghanem Al Mazrouei, will assess this year’s entrants.



For Qatar’s Faleh Mohammed HA Al Nasr, the Chairman of the GCAT, the competition is an opportunity to celebrate “the Arabian horse’s majestic beauty and rich heritage, fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.”



In 2023, the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO) elected Al Nasr as a member of its Executive Committee during the organisation’s general assembly meeting in London.

Entry categories and judging criteria

The competition is divided according to the age categories of the horses – ranging from yearling fillies (born between 01/01/2023 and 01/08/2023), two-year-old fillies (born between 01/01/2022 and 31/12/2022), three-year-old fillies (born between 01/01/2021 and 31/12/2021).



There are also categories for mares: from four to six years old (born between 01/01/2018 and 31/12/2020), from seven to ten years old (born between 01/01/2014 and 31/12/2017) and from 11 years old and over (born before 31/12/2013).

Qatar Airways is the tour’s global sponsor. Source: @arabianstour, via Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the counterpart of the competition featuring male horses, the categories include colts: yearling colts (born between 01/01/2023 and 01/08/2023), two-year-old colts (born between 01/01/2022 and 31/12/2022), and three-year-old colts (born between 01/01/2021 and 31/12/2021).



Further, there are categories for stallions aged four to six years old (born between 01/01/2018 and 30/12/2020), stallions aged seven to ten years old (born between 01/01/2014 and 31/12/2017), and stallions aged 11 years and over (born before 31/12/2013).



Each entrant will be judged for its type, head and neck, body and topline, legs and movement – with a maximum of 20 points up for grabs in each category.

Qatari equestrian excellence

On day one of the competition, Qatari Arabians dominated the scene, with Al Thamer Stud’s SULTANA AL THAMER galloping into the lead in the Yearling Fillies 1A category.



Also stealing the show was AFREEN AL SHAQAB, who hails from Qatar Foundation’s Al Shaqab Equestrian Centre. AFREEN took first place in the Yearling Colts 4A division.



Day two was dedicated to showcasing the world’s coveted colts and spectacular senior mares as well as stallions.



In the Junior Colts 5B group, Al Jassimya Farm’s BANDAR AL JASSIMYA, a purebred grey colt, clinched the top spot.



Also sauntering into first place BAHI AL JAHAM during the Senior Stallions 6A competition. The Qatari stallion is a purebred Bay Colt from the Al Jaham Stud.



RHAN AL SHAHANIA, a bay stallion owned by Sheikha Reem M K Al Thani, won over the judges in the Senior Stallions 6B division.



Another equine who proved triumphant from the Al Jassimya Farm was E.S. HARIR. The galloping grey stallion came out on top in the Senior Stallions 6C class.



But who will stride victorious on Championship Day, is yet to be seen.