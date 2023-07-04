FIFA’s new offside rule trials kick up debate among fans

Dubbed the Wenger law, the football legend has been leading a campaign of changes on the pitch.

Football fans across the world have engaged in a heavy debate amid reports of potential changes to the offside rule.

Arsene Wenger’s calls for a change to the offside rules may soon become a reality as FIFA is reportedly looking to test the reformed football rule, with initial trials set to occur in three European countries.

The new rule suggested by Wenger will no longer see a footballer offside until his entire body is closer to the opponent’s goal than the last defender.

The new offside rule set to be implemented by FIFA, was suggested by Arsene Wenger.



This means that if any part of the body is behind the last defender, the attacker will remain onside, as against the current rule where a player is offside when they are in the opponents' half. pic.twitter.com/2dJLGduoKl — vasek.eth (@vasssek_) July 4, 2023

Currently, a player is deemed offside when any part of his body that can play the ball is ahead of the last defender, resulting in protracted game pauses as video assistant referees must review it.

Wenger, who served as the FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development since he left Arsenal in 2018, believes the change will improve the game.

“You will be not offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front,” Wenger told British media in 2020.

“That will sort it out, and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line,” the Gunners legend added.

The new offside rule is set to be tested first in leagues in Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

FIFA officials have yet to confirm whether the rule will be permanently changed and implemented in all games.

However, the proposal has triggered debates among fans online.

“This will be insane… Defenders will have to be non-contact to ensure an attacker is offside. From a defensive point of view, this is an absolute nightmare. They can’t touch the attacker when a ball is played in behind them, otherwise, attacker will be deemed onside. More goals and all that but I’m just looking at it from a defenders point of view,” one critic said.

Another user said: “Back to the old school of having daylight between the players. Much better! Having a toe-nail offside is ridiculous” while suggested such a change “will backfire if they want more goals. Nobody will use offside traps anymore, they’ll just park the bus”.

However, one Twitter user said “Thank god, offside is an awful rule. Ruins so many potential exciting plays,” while another described it as ” an excellent change to the rule” that would mean more goals and more excitement.