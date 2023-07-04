France football falls as UEFA releases European League rankings

Qatar’s Paris Saint Germain is the one and only French club since Monaco in 2004 to reach the final of the Champions League.

The 2023 UEFA League rankings have been released, revealing that French club competitiveness has declined over the last season, plummeting the country to seventh in the ranking after the Netherlands.

In the 2021/22 season, UEFA listed France as the fourth nation in the association club coefficient based on points obtained by all its clubs in a given season. Points are awarded on the wins of clubs in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL), and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

The elimination of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 this year was the fifth time in 12 seasons for what is deemed the best French club in the country.

The result of that, as well as the lack of performance of other French clubs to make it to the UEFA tournament, dealt a blow to France’s standings on the rank.

However, France’s Ligue 1 still stands within the top five leagues on UEFA’s most up-to-date coefficient rankings, which consider the results of each club in the UEFA competition.

France falls behind Italy, Germany, Spain, and England in the coefficient rankings.

Unsurprisingly, English clubs dominate the ranking as West Ham lifted the Europa Conference trophy and Manchester City was crowned the Champions League title.

With 55 positions in both UEFA’s association club coefficient and season association club coefficient, San Marino and Belarus are stuck at the bottom of the rankings.