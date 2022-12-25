FIFA taps in Palestinian referee for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup will mark history for more than one reason

FIFA has selected Palestinian assistant referee to participate in officiating the 2023 Women’s World Cup matches, according to state-run news agency Wafa.

Marking the first time a Palestinian referee participates in the World Cup matches, Heba Saadia’s debut will create history for the tournament, set to kick off from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Saadia will be the first in her country to participate in the Women’s World Championship, which will be refereed by several multinational officials.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by two nations for the very time, as it will be played on the pitches of Australia and New Zealand.

The Palestinian referee has previously participated in several football tournaments worldwide, including India’s Asian Women’s Cup in 2022.

Saadia was cast in an all-female referee with Casey Reibelt and Joanna Charakti from Australia during the final between China and the South Korean Republic.

For FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022, Saadia was selected among the likes of Truong Thi Le Trinh from Vietnam, Ramina Tsoi from Kyrgyzstan, and Park Mi Suk from the South Korean Republic.

The rising Palestinian referee first made her debut in the 2022 Maurice Revello tournament, becoming one of the nine referees chosen by the Asian Football Confederation.

This sporting calendar has made historic feats as, for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Referees Committee appointed three female referees and three female assistant referees to officiate the tournament at the men’s tournament in Qatar.

Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, Stephanie Frappart of France, and Salima Muksanga of Rwanda were the three leading women referees for the Qatar tournament.

At the same time, Nesbitt, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Neuza Back of Brazil were the assistant referees.

Costa Rica and Germany’s group-stage game saw Stephanie Frappart of France become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.