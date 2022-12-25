PA prime minister urges FIFA to condemn Israel’s killing of Palestinian footballer

Israeli forces killed the Palestinian footballer just days after the globe celebrated the end of the World Cup.

Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, has called on FIFA to condemn Israel’s killing of 23 year-old Palestinian footballer Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma, reported Wafa.

Daraghma was shot and killed during an Israeli army raid in Nablus that wounded at least 24 other people, days after the globe celebrated the conclusion of the World Cup.

The Palestinian footballer, from the West Bank City of Tubas, played for the Thaqafi club in Tulkarem. He was fatally wounded by live rounds in his back and feet.

Shtayyeh denounced the Israeli soldiers who killed Daraghma while they defended illegal Jewish settlers that stormed the location of Joseph’s Tomb.

A total of five other young Palestinians were shot with live ammunition and rubber-coated steel bullets, some of whom were seriously injured. Nineteen others suffered from tear gas inhalation

The prime minister urged international rights groups to take the lead in stopping Israel’s systematic killing of Palestinians and holding the occupying power accountable for its atrocities.

In densely populated Nablus, settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, causing mayhem and clashes with Palestinians. Israeli settlers assert that the tomb is the resting place of the Biblical Patriarch Joseph, but Palestinians say it is a memorial to the local religious leader Sheikh Yousef Dweikat.

Earlier this month, UN experts denounced Israel’s use of excessive force against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as well as the rise in settler attacks.

“We remind Israel that pending the dismantlement of its unlawful occupation, Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory must be treated as protected persons, not enemies or terrorists,” the experts said in a statement.

Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank have increased annually for six years in a row as of 2022.