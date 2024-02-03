Match for Hope: Qatar gears up for charity game featuring Chunkz, AboFlah and football legends

The charity match‘s tickets are available for sale on the QFA ticketing website, accessible at www.match4hope.com.

Qatar is set to host the inaugural ‘Match for Hope’ charity football match featuring world-renowned content creators and football legends on February 23 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Social media sensations Chunkz and AboFlah will lead their respective teams in a showdown at the 45,000-capacity stadium, which previously hosted matches at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

On Chunkz’s side will be YouTube sensations like Harry Pinero, while AboFlah will play alongside popular content creator and Beta Squad member Sharky.

Match for Hope aims to raise both money and awareness for the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global non-profit organisation committed to transforming lives through learning.

All proceeds from the match will contribute to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

The EAA aims to empower marginalised youths to enter well-structured educational programmes.

Event organiser Q Life, a cultural platform under Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO), will unveil the full line-up of players in the coming weeks.

In collaboration with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the event will also feature live music performances, with artists to be announced soon.

Officially partnered with Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways, the charity event has its tickets available for sale on the QFA ticketing website, accessible at www.match4hope.com.

Fans keen on contributing to the cause can also donate on the Match For Hope website.

The match is also set to be live-streamed in both Arabic and English.

UK-based YouTube sensation Chunkz expressed his anticipation, saying: “I can’t wait to return to Qatar and captain a squad of good friends and football legends to raise money for children’s education […] It’s a privilege to help such an incredible cause and reach out-of-school children across the world.”

Meanwhile, the region’s most-followed content creator AboFlah said: “What a privilege to captain such an all-star squad here in Doha!”

“As a youngster myself, participating in Match For Hope means much more to me than just playing football. It’s about bringing together creators like me and footballing legends from all over the world to raise funds for an important cause supporting children in need.”

Both men are well known for their charitable efforts, with Chunkz having previously excelled in high-profile charity matches such as Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match, while AboFlah recently raised millions of dollars in support of refugees.

Qatar’s recently-held charity match featured a friendly standoff between Qatar and Palestine on December 15, drawing more than 27,000 attendees.

Organised by the Qatar Foundation, the Stand with Palestine charity match was initiated by a group of students at Qatar Academy Doha to raise funds for Palestine and spread awareness about the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The popular Palestinian song “Dammi Falasteeni” echoed throughout the Education City stadium, with fans of all ages and nationalities singing and dancing together.

Qatar has long stood as a haven for Palestinians and their supporters to voice their solidarity in sports arenas. This was witnessed during the World Cup – the sport’s highest stage.

The student-led Stand with Palestine game concluded with Palestine securing a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout. Players from both sides were seen uniting and proudly waving the red, white, black, and green flag, truly capturing the spirit of the event.

The event raised approximately 20 million Qatari riyals to support the Palestinian people.