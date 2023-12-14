Fan leaders from 20 countries wrap up Qatar visit for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Preparations

Qatar will host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a third time after hosting it in 1988 and 2011.

Fan leaders from 20 Asian countries wrapped up a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, where they witnessed the country’s preparations for hosting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to kick off from January 12 to February 10 next year.

The leaders are either hired or volunteered for Qatar-hosted sports tournaments and represent their countries while also encouraging their fellow residents to attend.

Embarking on a trip around the Gulf State, the fan leaders toured traditional markets, shopping centers, the desert, and Lusail Stadium, which has the capacity for 88,000 attendees and will host the opening and final matches of the tournament.

Lusail Stadium also hosted the 2022 World Cup Final.

Fan Engagement Senior Manager at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023’s Local Organizing Committee, Faisal Khaled, applauded the visit in a statement to Qatar News Agency.

“The fans are cultural exchange ambassadors; the local organizing committee leveraged the visit to offer a preview of the anticipated activities and events to welcome the fans and celebrate the launch of the event,” Khaled told QNA.

Earlier this month, the tournament’s organizing committee announced that 6,000 volunteers from 107 nationalities will support the football tournament, according to a QNA report.

Volunteers between the ages of 18 to 72 will support 20 functional areas after the tournament that kicks off on January 12, 2024.

According to the Gulf Times, tournament organizers have received around 50,000 applications since registration began on October 5.

More than 850 interview sessions were conducted at the dedicated Volunteer Centre in the Lusail Stadium, led by long-term volunteers, according to a report by Alkass Digital.

An expected 24 teams will compete, and 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums. The tournament will end on February 10, 2024.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a third time after hosting it in 1988 and 2011.