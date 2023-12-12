MENA Karting Cup 2023 gears up to host 165 drivers from 15 countries

Drivers from across the Middle East and North Africa will take to the grid at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit’s karting track is gearing up to host the MENA Karting Cup 2023, featuring 165 drivers from 15 countries.

From December 14th to 16th, drivers from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine and many more countries will compete across all six categories at the Lusail circuit.

The six categories include the Micro Max (ages eight-11), Mini Max (ages 10-13), Junior Max (ages 12-15), Senior Max (ages 14+), DD2 (ages 15+), and DD2 Masters (ages 31+). Two additional categories – the RD1 Elite Sprint and RD1 Elite Endurance –will also be open for drivers over the age of 15 years old to register and participate.

Aside from the action on the track, a host of entertainment will be available in the fan zones.

The MENA Karting Cup 2023 follows after the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix that took place in November.

This year has been a busy time for the Lusail Circut, as the much-awaited Formula 1 race returned to the Gulf State two years after its 2021 debut.

MENA Karting Cup 2023 schedule

Thursday, 14 December

10 am – 11:35 am : practice session across all six categories starting with Micro Max

Friday, 15 December

10:30 am – 11:25 am: Qualifying sessions take place across all six categories starting with Micro Max

Qualifying sessions take place across all six categories starting with Micro Max 12:35 pm – 1:55 pm : Heat one takes place across all six categories starting with Micro Max (6 laps), Mini Max (7 laps), Junior Max (8 laps), Max (8 laps), DD2 and DD2 Masters (8 laps).

Saturday, 16 December