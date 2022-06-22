Europe’s hidden gem: Croatia’s must-see travel spots

Doha News packed its bags and went on a three-day trip to Croatia with Turkish Airlines to bring you the country’s best spots to visit.

Croatia is now one of the most popular Mediterranean destinations, and it’s easy to see why.

The country offers beautiful coastlines, breathtaking waterfalls, and natural landscapes for a relaxing trip during the summer.

The former centre of the independent Republic of Ragusa is also famous for its rich history and great food spots, ensuring your travel itinerary is kept filled to the dot!

Picking only five spots to visit in Croatia is definitely a challenge, so we narrowed it down to one city, Dubrovnik, which is located on the Adriatic Sea in the south.

The city is famous for its “Old Town”, which is surrounded by high stone walls built in the 16th century.

The pedestrianised Stradun street (or Placa) is flanked by stores and restaurants for all visitors to enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee or a tasty meal with the best view the country has to offer.

Luckily for all those eyeing the remarkable destination, Turkish Airlines offer two flights daily to the city, and the timings are extremely convenient for those who like to enjoy the day from scratch.

Whether you enjoy a luxurious travel experience or budget-friendly options, the airlines has you covered! You can check out the flights here.

Here’s our insider guide to the best things to do in Dubrovnik.

Dip in the country’s splendid coastline

If you’re planning a trip to the city’s crystal-clear beach, and Rixos Premium Dubrovnik is the perfect place for a wonderful view and impeccable service.

The luxurious hotel provides visitors with a chance to experience the gorgeous Dalmatian Coast with various offers and packages suited for your need.

Located near Dubrovnik’s Old Town, Rixos is also surrounded by breathtaking scenery, symbolising the perfect blend of modern architecture and opulent, sophisticated interior design, with its spectacular exterior that reaches down to the sea.

Its contemporary and comfortable accommodations, elegant restaurants, an international team of chefs, a beautiful beach area, a quiet Anjana Spa covering over 2000m2, and the town’s only casino make it an ideal destination resort for all those eyeing a worry-free and enjoyable trip.

The hotel lays only 1.5 kilometers from Dubrovnik Airport and 23 kilometers from the ancient Old Town.

Explore the famous Old Town

This is the one major tourist sight that you must not miss, regardless of how much time you spend in Dubrovnik.

The city’s Old Town is completely encircled by stunning walls, with a legacy dating back to the 9th century.

The walls were built and renovated over centuries to protect the city from natural disasters and enemy armies; now, they encircle shining stone structures and the 300-meter-long pedestrian street known as Stradun.

Visitors can walk from Pile and Ploe, the city’s two gates, and through the historic streets that are studded with lovely stores and sea-to-table restaurants for a delicious meal.

Keep an eye out for the distinctive bell tower (a contemporary reconstruction of the 1444 original) and the 1418 Orlando’s Column, standing tall in front of the Church of Saint Blaise.

Lunch up the mountain

If you want to take in the greatest view of Dubrovnik, a cable car ride to the summit of Mount Srd is the way to go.

The summit rises 412 meters above the city and has a beautiful panorama restaurant to enjoy a meal with the view.

Mount Srd has played an important role in the city’s history, serving as a border between them and Türkiye, a Napoleonic fort, and most recently, during the Yugoslav Wars in 1991.

By day, the views of Dubrovnik’s towers and walls, the city’s baked clay tiles and the verdant outlying island against the cobalt Adriatic are unforgettable. Various activities are also available for you to enjoy, including buggy rides along the mountain, cycling and ziplining.

You can also enjoy the sunset with a cup of your favourite coffee between your hands.

Fan of Game of Thornes?

If you are a Game of Thrones fan then you can definitely recall Dubrovnik’s amazing spots throughout the series.

The city served as the location for the fantasy city of King’s Landing as of the second season, thanks to its beautiful walls and rich history.

Regardless of how many aesthetic adjustments the set builders may have made, the view of the walled city made an imprint on the fictional series.

For a fan, it is near impossible to think of ‘Game Of Thrones’ without images of Dubrovnik flashing through one’s mind.

So, a Game Of Thrones tour is a must!

There are various locations in the Old City where Game of Thrones was filmed, including the Pile and Ploe gates, St. Dominika street as well as the Bokar stronghold and Mineta tower along the city walls.

Rector Palace’s inner courtyard, with its signature stone staircase, was also utilised for Daenerys and the Spice King’s encounter in Qarth in season two, episode five.

Rector’s Palace

Rector’s Palace, Dubrovnik’s most significant structure, has been reconstructed twice.

The first was in Venetian-Gothic style, as seen in the window design as you ascend the grand staircase to the Rector’s living quarters, which were designed by Onofrio della Cava of fountain fame. The loggia façade was then designed by Florentine Michelozzo Michelozzi.

Between the 14th century and the early 19th century, it was the residence of the Rector of the Republic of Ragusa. It also served as the headquarters for the Republic’s minor council and state administration.