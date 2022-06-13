Turkish Airlines adds Montenegro’s coastal city Tivat to flight network

An additional stop in Tivat has increased Turkish Airlines destinations to 340 worldwide.

Turkish Airlines is launching a flights to Tivat as its second destination in Montenegro, adding to its ongoing operations to capital Podgorica. The airlines’ first flight to Tivat Airport from İstanbul Airport was operated on 11 June on a B737-800 type aircraft with the TC-JVR tail number.

“As we are starting our operations to our second destination in Montenegro, a country we share historical ties with, we are connecting Tivat to 128 countries of the world as our 340th destination,” Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi said during the ceremony at the airport, where the flag carrier’s first flight to Tivat was announced.

“As a centre of attraction with its wonderful location, history, rich cuisine and beauty of the Adriatic coast, we are happy to connect Tivat with the world with our wide flight network,” he added.

[Turkish Airlines]

Distinguishing itself with its ports, beaches, natural beauties and historical locations, coastal city Tivat is also close to other historical and touristic cities, among which is the old capital Cetinje, Kotor, Budva, Stari Bar as well as Ulcinj.

With the latest addition to its network, this brings the airlines’ number of destinations to 340 worldwide.

Turkish Airlines will be operating its Tivat flights three days a week – Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays – until 31 October 2022.

Flight Schedule;

Flight Number Days Departure Arrival TK1095 Saturday İstanbul 07:10 08:20 Tivat TK1096 Saturday Tivat 09:10 12:00 İstanbul TK1097 Monday, Thursday İstanbul 16:30 17:40 Tivat TK1098 Monday, Thursday Tivat 18:30 21:20 İstanbul

*All times are in LMT.

More information on Turkish Airlines and flight schedules can be found on www.turkishairlines.com, the Call Center at 444 0 849 or sales offices.