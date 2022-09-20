What’s after Qatar 2022? Hasan Al Thawadi lets in on plans at New York summit

It’s been revealed that Qatar plans to host several major sporting events following the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking at the Concordia Annual Summit on Monday, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), Hassan al Thawadi said Qatar wishes to win the bid for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

“After 2022, we will be hosting several major sporting events. We will be hosting the 2030 Asian Games, and we have expressed interest in hosting the Asian Football Cup 2023”

Initially set to be held in China, the 2023 Asian Games are still up for grabs after the host country gave up its hosting rights for the finals due to its zero-Covid-19 policy.

Qatar is among four nations bidding for the tournament next year, alongside South Korea, Indonesia and Australia.

A decision will be made on 17 October by the Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee to announce the hosting country.

Qatar has already won a bid to host another sport event, the 21st Asian Games, after receiving the highest votes in a poll, beating neighbouring Saudi Arabia who came second. The hosts reigned as Asian Games champions back in 2018.

The 2030 Asian Games will be the third time it’s held in Qatar, having already made an appearance in the Gulf state in 1988 and 2011.

Qatar also has its eyes set on a bid for the Olympics, al-Thawadi added during his panel appearance in New York.

The country has previously been snubbed to host the Olympic games but may still be committed to bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

It’s less than three months away from hosting the biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, the first in the Arab region. The tournament will kick off on November 20 and end on Qatar’s National Day, which falls on December 18th.