England’s Fitzgerald wins Qatar Open as Al Kaabi finishes second

Roughly 100 golfers from 30 countries took part in the 38th edition of the tournament.

In a thrilling display of determination, England’s Calum Fitzgerald navigated his way through the final hole at the Doha Golf Club to secure a three-shot victory and claim the 2024 WAGR Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship title on Saturday.

Fitzgerald shot a four-over-par 76 in the last round and finished with an aggregate of 217, ahead of Qatar’s Saleh Al Kaabi after the star soared to the day’s best score of one-under-par 71 to finish in second place.

Ireland’s Keith Crowley secured third place with a card of 77, aggregating 225, while Pakistan’s Omar Khalid Hussain finished joint fourth after falling a stroke behind with a card of 75.

Qatar Golf Association Board Member Mohammed Faisal Al Naimi honored the top finishing golfers during the closing ceremony.

The English star will now compete in the next edition of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, having won this tournament.

The Qatar Masters is a European Tour tournament also held at Doha Golf Club in Doha.

Held earlier this year, Rikuya Hoshino won his first DP World Tour title as a strong finish gave him victory at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

With this victory, Hoshino became the first Japanese winner of the event and only the fourth in DP World Tour history after Isao Aoki, Hideki Matsuyama, and Ryo Hisatsune.

The result also moves him inside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking.