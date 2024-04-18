Al Annabi strikes again: Qatar takes win against Jordan at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

Qatar sealed their place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 knockout stage with a 2-1 victory against Jordan at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.



In a close match that went to extra time, Qatar’s Al Annabi kept their cool and cruised to a victory against Jordan.



The first half of Thursday’s AFC U23 2024 showdown started slow, Qatar made multiple attempts to land a goal despite Jordan dominating ball possession.

Things took a positive turn for the home favourites at the 40-minute mark when Qatari defender Abdulla Al Yazidi scored the first goal of the game.



With an assist from left winger Khalid Ali Sabah, Al Yazidi bolted Qatar to the lead resulting in a roaring cheer from the home crowd.



Three minutes were added before both teams headed off to half-time.

Qatar through to knockout phase

The second half was awash with yellow cards.



Qatari defender Al Hashmi Al Hussain Mohi Aldin received a yellow card in the 48-minute, giving team Jordan a penalty.



Precision from Jordanian midfielder Aref Haitham Aref Al Haj Mohammad landed the underdogs an equaliser, levelling the playing field to 1-1.



Qatar’s Moustafa Tarek Mashal and shortly after, Jordan’s Mohannad Abu Taha were also issued yellow cards as the battle between the two Under-23 teams intensified.



With no additional goals in sight, the match went to ten minutes extra time.



Swooping in with the final goal of the night, Qatar’s Mohammad Naceur Al-Mannai edged the home favourites into the lead.



With an assist from Jassem Al Sharshani, Al-Mannai’s winning goal catapulted the junior Maroons to their second consecutive success this tournament and into the knockout phase.



Can team Qatar hold its nerve and make it to the finals? Only time will tell.