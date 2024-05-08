End of an era? PSG eliminated in what could be Mbappe’s last Champions League game with the team

A new era is dawning at the Parisian club as it could be Mbappe’s last Champions League game as he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Dortmund eliminated Paris Saint-Germain as the German side stunned the Parc des Princes 1-0 to reach the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

A goal from Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels was enough to beat PSG, which fell short of winning the most coveted title for the first time.

After a scoreless first half, Hummels nailed the goal five minutes after the half-first.

The Dortmund defender was also named Player of the Match in the first leg.

The blame for the game’s loss came to Mbappe, who said he “tried to help my team as best as I could” but “didn’t do enough.”

“When we talk about being efficient in the boxes, I think I’m the one targeted. I’m the guy who should score goals and be decisive. When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow. That’s not a problem,” Mbappe said in his post-game conference.

PSG missed a golden opportunity to reach their second Champions League final, but it is not all doom for coach Luis Enrique.

“My goal was to be fighting for all the titles. Tonight I’m proud of my team, of all the players,” Enrique said after the game.

PSG have lost all six legs of their three two-legged Champions League semi-finals after double defeats against Milan in 1995 and Manchester City in 2021.

PSG chairman and President Nasser Al Khelaifi spoke on Enrique’s future, saying, “Are you serious with this question? Honestly, do you know and understand some football? We are building a long term project with the youngest squad in Europe, future will be bright. We will keep going.”

The news of Mbappe’s departure is no surprise to the football world as it has been a subject of discussion for the 25-year-old star.

While the summer is drawing to a close, AS reported that Real Madrid was considering over three potential timeframes to announce the signing of its latest Galactico.

With Madrid possibly reaching the Champions League final on June 1, one option was to announce this after the Wembley showdown.

Mbappe is said to be in a rush to announce his next destination, but his entourage and Madrid prefer him to hold tight.