Dutch face devastating blow at World Cup as Wijnaldum breaks leg

The World Cup will kick off on 20 November in Qatar.

Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum will be sidelined for this winter World Cup after breaking his leg in training on Sunday.

Wijnaldum has only played once for the new club Roma as he was loaned this month from PSG.

Medical examinations from the Italian club confirmed a fracture to the tibia in the midfielder’s right leg.

The Serie A club released a statement however failed to disclose how long the Dutch player would be out.

“Following an injury sustained during training this afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg. The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days. FORZA GINI!”

The 31-year-old has 86 caps for the Netherlands, as Wijnaldum played for the team at the 2014 World Cup and captained at Euro 2020 after failing to qualify for the 2018 Tournament.

The Dutch Eleven have been placed in Group A, which will face Senegal, Ecuador, and hosts Qatar.

2.45 million tickets have been sold so far for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

More than 500,000 seats are still available, as there are 90 days left for the kickoff.

FIFA has approved a change in schedule to allow host nation Qatar to debut in the opening ceremony matches.

The planned Senegal versus Netherlands game will continue as scheduled on 21 November but has been pushed to an evening slot.