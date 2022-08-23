Dubai catches World Cup fever as it prepares ‘fan zones’ for Qatar 2022

The World Cup will kick off in Qatar on 20 November.

As football fans countdown to the start of the Qatar World Cup, regional cities like Dubai are readying lavish fan zones to offer visiting spectators a memorable experience.

Dubai’s International Financial Center (DIFC) launched The Football Park, which will screen live matches for visitors as they dine in Michelin Star restaurants.

The luxury venture will also be complemented by a concierge, a chauffeur-drive service, and the option to watch the games with a celebrity or former football player.

Art Dubai Group is organising an “on-field experience” as both regional and international football fanatics are expected to pass by for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Saleh Al-Akrabi, Chief Executive of DIFC Property Management, promises the venues will deliver a legendary affair for Qatar’s World Cup festivity.

“Through this event, we are excited to give visitors and corporate guests an opportunity to experience a truly unique and premium way to watch and be part of the world’s greatest football tournament,” said Al-Akrabi.

Tickets will go on sale 15 September for The Football Park.

Public areas within the emirates will broadcast World Cup matches and provide a range of activities that fans can participate in.

Shuttle flights to Doha

Up to 30 flydubai flights will take off to the 64-game sporting event on a daily basis.

Additional airlines are purchasing extra slots to shuttle fans, which will significantly boost Dubai International Airport, as the CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, has stated.

“We’ve actually seen a huge amounts of demand at DWC for slot filings for airlines wanting to operate a shuttle service,” he said. I think the city has a lot to offer and a lot to gain from the World Cup.”

This comes years after the Covid-19 pandemic obliterated much of airline industry, with $168 billion in losses for 2020, as per a recently published report.

Qatar predicts November’s World Cup to add as much as $17 billion to its economy, and other financial gains can be expected for the region.