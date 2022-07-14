Did PSG reject an offer to take on Ronaldo?

Ronaldo will not be joining the Qatari-owned French team anytime soon.

Paris Saint-Germain put an end to the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing its iconic dark blue shirt next season after rejecting a transfer offer from the star’s agent, sources told ESPN.

The 37-year-old forward is allegedly eyeing a transfer from Manchester United as he seeks a Champions League tournament for the incoming season – only one year after joining the English squad and with one year remaining on his contract.

Sources say his agent Jorge Mendes spoke with PSG’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as Sporing Director Luis Campos about the availability of the No. 7– Ronaldo’s lucky number.

The agent had previously worked with Campos before arriving in the French city for talks this summer and has also managed various contracts with Al-Khelaifi, including Vitinha, PSG’s most recent acquisition from Porto.

However, according to additional sources, PSG does not believe that signing Ronaldo at this time would be a good decision, stating that the club does not have the financial resources to pay his salary.

The club is currently paying millions to star players, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and the all-time PSG star, Neymar.

Sports-wise, speculations emerged that world-renowned Ronaldo would simply not fit into a new formation established by new PSG manager, Christophe Galtier.

A move for Ronaldo would not make sense given that the former Nice coach found it difficult last season to combine just Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe in his favoured configuration.

With a new star addition, it could be a catastrophic tactic that waves goodbye to a league title.

However, the French club is not the only team to reject Ronaldo’s request this summer.

Despite a meeting between Mendes and new Blues owner Todd Boehly to discuss the future of the Portugal international, Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel both reportedly declined the opportunity to oversee the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

In addition to Ronaldo’s ambition to compete in the Champions League in the upcoming season, rumors have it that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is unhappy with United’s lack of summer transfer activity.

And there’s an explanation for it after all.

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag stated that he still wants the forward in his team in a press conference before the Red Devils’ 4-0 friendly victory over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together,” Ten Hag said.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

Ronaldo did not travel to Thailand as part of the tour after he was granted time off to deal with family issues.