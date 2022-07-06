Premier League footballer scheduled to play at World Cup faces multiple rape charges

It is uncertain whether the internationally-renowned player will now compete in his club’s pre-season fixture schedule or the World Cup in Qatar.

A Premier League footballer due to attend the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year has been arrested in north London over suspicion of raping two women.

The 29-year-old footballer is well known on the international arena, however his identity has been kept undisclosed for legal purposes, British media reported.

He was initially arrested on Monday at his house in Barnet on “suspicion of an offence alleged” to have taken place last month and had remained in custody on Tuesday.

However, he was “further arrested” on Tuesday on suspicion of two additional rape attacks against a different woman between the dates of April 2021 and June 2021.

He has since been released on bail, according to The Guardian.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022,” an updated statement from the force issued to Sky Sports News read on Tuesday.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s,” the statement said.

The player has been bailed until August after spending around 30 hours in custody for interrogation over the three reported attacks. Inquiries and questioning remain ongoing Sky Sports News was informed.

It is still unclear which of the 32 teams the footballer would have played for at the World Cup in November.

His fate at the Premier League, which kicks off on 5 August, is also in the balance.