Concerts and exhibitions: Events you need to attend in Qatar this week

From beach festivals with live music to art exhibitions, here is everything happening in Doha this week.

Darb Al Saai

Date: 25 November – 18 December
Location: Umm Salal Mohamad

Teeb AlHazm 2022 – Oud & Perfumes Exhibition

Date: 26 October – 5 November
Time: Opening day 6pm – 11pm. Saturday – Thursday 10am – 11pm Fridays: 2pm – 11pm

Location: AlHazm Galleria

The Crazy Jumpers

Date: 27 October – 5 November
Time: 5pm – 10pm

Location: Mall of Qatar

This event is free!

Angham’s Live Concert

Date: 28 October
Time: 8pm – 10pm

Location: Amphitheatre Katara

Ticket Purchase here.

The Great Indian Beach Festival-Salwa Beach Fest

Date: 28 October
Time: 10am – 8pm

Location: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

Ticket Purchase here.

Food stalls are to open at 1:00 pm.

‘Forever Valentino’ Exhibition

Date: 28 October – 1 April 2023
Time: 9am- 7pm

Location: M7

Ticket Purchase here.

Emerge Initiative Fashion Show

Date: 28 October
Time: 9am- 7pm

Location: Education City

The Bazaar Bridal Show