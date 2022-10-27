Concerts and exhibitions: Events you need to attend in Qatar this week

From beach festivals with live music to art exhibitions, here is everything happening in Doha this week.
Darb Al Saai
- Date: 25 November – 18 December
- Location: Umm Salal Mohamad
Teeb AlHazm 2022 – Oud & Perfumes Exhibition
- Date: 26 October – 5 November
- Time: Opening day 6pm – 11pm. Saturday – Thursday 10am – 11pm Fridays: 2pm – 11pm
- Location: AlHazm Galleria
The Crazy Jumpers
- Date: 27 October – 5 November
- Time: 5pm – 10pm
- Location: Mall of Qatar
- This event is free!
Angham’s Live Concert
- Date: 28 October
- Time: 8pm – 10pm
- Location: Amphitheatre Katara
- Ticket Purchase here.
The Great Indian Beach Festival-Salwa Beach Fest
- Date: 28 October
- Time: 10am – 8pm
- Location: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas
- Ticket Purchase here.
Food stalls are to open at 1:00 pm.
‘Forever Valentino’ Exhibition
- Date: 28 October – 1 April 2023
- Time: 9am- 7pm
- Location: M7
- Ticket Purchase here.
Emerge Initiative Fashion Show
- Date: 28 October
- Time: 9am- 7pm
- Location: Education City
The Bazaar Bridal Show
- Date: 25 October – 29 October
- Time: 12pm- 10pm
- Location: Mall of Qatar