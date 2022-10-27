Concerts and exhibitions: Events you need to attend in Qatar this week

From beach festivals with live music to art exhibitions, here is everything happening in Doha this week.

Darb Al Saai

  • Date: 25 November – 18 December  
  • Location: Umm Salal Mohamad

Teeb AlHazm 2022 – Oud & Perfumes Exhibition

  • Date: 26 October – 5 November
  • Time:  Opening day 6pm – 11pm. Saturday – Thursday 10am – 11pm Fridays: 2pm – 11pm
  • Location: AlHazm Galleria

The Crazy Jumpers

  • Date:  27 October  – 5 November
  • Time: 5pm – 10pm
  • Location: Mall of Qatar
  • This event is free!

Angham’s Live Concert

  • Date: 28 October
  • Time: 8pm – 10pm
  • Location: Amphitheatre Katara
  • Ticket Purchase here.

The Great Indian Beach Festival-Salwa Beach Fest

  • Date: 28 October
  • Time: 10am – 8pm
  • Location: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas
  • Ticket Purchase here.

Food stalls are to open at 1:00 pm.

‘Forever Valentino’ Exhibition

  • Date: 28 October – 1 April 2023
  • Time: 9am- 7pm
  • Location: M7
  • Ticket Purchase here.

Emerge Initiative Fashion Show

  • Date: 28 October
  • Time: 9am- 7pm
  • Location: Education City

The Bazaar Bridal Show

  • Date: 25 October – 29 October
  • Time: 12pm- 10pm
  • Location: Mall of Qatar
