Chile makes last ditch attempt to enter World Cup amid dispute over ‘illegitimate’ Ecuador player

Chile has appealed a FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision that ruled Byron Castillo is qualified to play for Ecuador, in an attempt to qualify for Qatar’s World Cup.

In June, FIFA rejected Chile’s Football Federation’s claim that Castillo was ineligible after it alleged Castillo used a fake Ecuadorian passport and birth certificate.

Chile said it had proof that the 23-year-old defender was born in Tumaco, Colombia, in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official records.

“The football world cannot close its eyes to so much proof. These serious and irregular practices in the registration of players cannot be accepted, especially when we are talking about a world competition,” said Chile’s Football Federation.

The federation accused the Ecuador team of withholding this information, stating that the team knew of Castillo’s falsehoods.

An Ecuadorian court in April 2021 ruled Castillo was indeed an Ecuadorian born on November 10, 1998 in Ecuador.

The Ecuadorean Federation dismissed Chile’s claims as an attempt to prevent the country from participating in the Qatar World Cup.

If the claims are valid, all Castillo’s qualifiers would be awarded 3-0 victories to Ecuador’s opponents, moving Chile to a qualification place.

FIFA has stated that its investigation found no fraudulent matters and cleared the Ecuadorean team.

“After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF,” FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee said.

With less than 90 days left for the World Cup, it would be unexpected for FIFA to overturn its decision and cast out Ecuador, which is set to open alongside host team Qatar.