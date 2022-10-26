Captain Hazard ready to take Belgium to World Cup finals 

Belgium’s Captain Eden Hazard has set the bar for his squad, expressing that it’s all or nothing in the upcoming World Cup.

“I have to set the bar high. I’m going to try to do better than in 2018. It’ll be tough because that was already pretty good,” said Hazard in a FIFA+ interview.

Hazard has captained Belgium since 2015 and will appear in his third World Cup appearance on Qatar’s pitches.

With 14 appearances on the international stage, Belgium’s best finish in the World Cup was third at the Russia 2018 tournament.

For Hazard, Belgium’s campaign must be met with a trophy to compensate for the “golden generation” nickname fans have gifted the squad.

“There’s always talk of the ‘golden generation,’ but there’s some truth to it. We’ve spent almost 10 years together. Now we’ve got young players starting to come through,” Hazard said.

“Of course, we’ve got an incredible generation of players, but we still haven’t won anything. If we really want to earn that ‘golden generation’ nickname, I think that’s the one thing we still need to do. Our collective experience has definitely helped us in previous tournaments, so I hope that it will continue in the same vein for some time yet.”

On 23 November, the Belgians will kickoff against first-timers Canada before facing off against Morocco and Croatia.