Luka Modric confirms Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup

Croatian superstar Luka Modric has announced that Qatar’s World Cup will be his last international tournament, joining Lionel Messi in the list of veteran stars who will represent their nations for one final time.

“I am aware that I am of a certain age and that this is my last competition in the Croatian National team,” said Modric in a FIFA+ interview.

On the pitch, Modric has yet to slow down, but the central midfielder is bearing the age of 37 years.

In Russia in 2018, Modric earned the Ballon d’Or after leading Croatia to the finals against France, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in over a decade.

In 2018 alone, Modric was anointed the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award and Best FIFA Men’s Player after he won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

Since starting his professional football career at the Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2001, Modric has shifted into a sports icon.

Dubbed a master orchestrator, Modric has made the most touches for Real Madrid, completed the most passes for his side, and made the most passes in the final third of any player on the pitch.

The Croatian captain has recently agreed to extend his contract at Real Madrid until 2023 and could very much end his career with the Los Blancos.

Carrying a trophy case of 20 medals that include four FIFA Club World Cup titles, it’s no doubt that Modric has inscribed his name in the hall of fame.

Coming to the World Cup, the midfielder has pulled up more than 150 appearances for the Croatians, which is more games than anyone in the team’s history.

Netting 22 goals, Modric will be grouped against Morocco, Canada, and Belgium.

The Belgians will challenge Modric’s squad to climb out of its group as they race to make a comeback for the FIFA title.