Canadian footballer Davies to donate all Qatar World Cup earnings

Davies announced he will give back to the community.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich said he will be donating all of his World Cup income to charity, according to a tweet posted on Tuesday.

“Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back,” he tweeted.

Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. it enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity. — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 2, 2022

The 21-year-old defender has come a long way as he was born and raised in a refugee camp in Ghana as his family sought refuge from the Liberian civil war.

Davies re-settled with his family in Edmonton, Canada which is where he rose to become one of the world’s best football defenders.

Last year, Davies made history after becoming the first footballer and the first Canadian to be appointed as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Qatar World Cup tournament will be Canada’s second appearance since 1986, ending a 36-year drought.

The national team’s FIFA campaign will start on November 23rd against Belgium.

Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup will bring the global sporting tournament to the region for the first time in history.

The 2022 edition of the World Cup will kick off on 21 November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Qatar expects at least 1.5 million visitors for the event.