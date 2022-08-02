Qatar’s ‘jewel in the desert’ Lusail Stadium to host Super Cup and mystery concert

The Lusail Stadium will host the World Cup final match later this year.

Mark your calendar as Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy announced that Lusail Stadium will host a special match and concert for 80,000 fans on 9 September.

The match will bring together the winners of the Saudi Pro League champions and the Egyptian Premier League, and will also host a concert with a “famous singer” that has yet to be revealed.

Lusail Stadium, interior and pitch area.

Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar commented on the upcoming event by stating it will be an opportunity to “test the venue’s readiness.”

“As far as preparations for the FIFA World Cup are concerned, this is the final piece of the jigsaw. Fans can expect a memorable and welcoming experience when they arrive in Qatar for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” Al-Khater said.

Qatar’s biggest stadium has formed the status of being an incredible feat of engineering and innovation. With the environment in mind, the Lusail Stadium was constructed using sustainable materials which will maximise comfort for all those attending.

Last month, Doha News spoke exclusively to Al-Khater on Qatar’s position within sports.

Al-Khater said “the country has been a regional powerhouse in sports and will continue to be so.”

In addition to the ongoing QNB Stars League, the Super Cup will add to the thriving resume of Qatar’s involvement in world football.

Ticket details for the upcoming event will be announced soon.