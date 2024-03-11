‘Building a new team’: PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi admits project restart  

The French club is set to undergo the exit of superstar Mbappe, leaving the team needing a star.

As Paris Saint-Germain prepares for superstar Kylian Mbappe’s exit, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken about the direction of the French project.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the Qatari owner highlighted the good work of coach Luis Enrique and sporting adviser Luis Campos this season.

“We’re building a new team, so it’s not easy. Players aren’t ready just because we put them together. I’m also proud of our coach (Luis Enrique), who’s doing a fantastic job,” Al-Khelaifi said.

“He’s doing an incredible job building all of this. It’s not just about results; it’s also about how we play, the strategy, the vision. I’m also very proud of the sporting director (Luis Campos), who’s also doing a fantastic job. All the players too. We’re really happy,” Al-Khelaifi added.

Mbappé is reportedly expected to leave PSG at the end of the season as football experts expect him to ink a contract with Real Madrid.

However, since voicing his intentions not to renew his contract at the French capital, PSG management, particularly coach Enrique, has treated the departing footballer differently.

Earlier this month, Enrique took Mbappe out of PSG’s match against Monaco after the first half, and the week before, the French superstar was subbed after playing 65 minutes against Rennes.

Enrique said via EuroSport that the decision was not personal, stating, “I’m not going to get into this game. I’m a professional; I don’t have a problem. It’s just a question of handling a situation that is best for the team.”

The terms of Mbappe’s exit are yet to be fully agreed upon by PSG, but an official announcement is expected once the situation is finalized in the next few months.

In July of last year, waves of conflict arose as PSG sent Mbappe a three-page letter, which President Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally conducted.

Accusing him of unsettling the club, PSG gave Mbappe a deadline of July 31 to decide his future; otherwise, he would be sold to the highest club next month.

However, PSG and Mbappe knew that the footballer could not be forced to agree to a contract extension or depart this summer.

That same month, Mbappe triggered drama in the locker room after describing PSG as a divisive club during his interview with France Football.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

The comments forced six PSG players to reach out to Al-Khelaifi with complaints about Mbappe, two of whom reportedly had only joined the club this summer.

PSG received a €300m world record offer for Mbappe from Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal before the first team eventually brought him back after being dropped by the club.

The club faces severe financial ramifications now that the superstar has run down his contract.

Per The Athletic, Mbappe’s decision would impact the Financial Fair Play (FFP) to the point that several PSG players would be sold.

Mbappe’s salary at PSG costs the French club €200 million; now, the team wishes to stay short of their superstar roster and bring in more for less.