‘Big sustainability party’: Earthna kickstarts this year’s QSW

The Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future launched this year’s Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) on Sunday, leading efforts in promoting sustainability among community members and businesses in the Gulf state.

Taking place between 8 and 15 October, the event is a partnership with private and public companies across the country from various industries, including food, media and gift partners.

Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh Al Thani

The week-long campaign comprises more than 300 activities that encourage engagement between the community and government, in line with the Qatar Vision 2030.

During his opening remarks at the launch event, Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh Al Thani stressed the need for all members to collaborate in promoting environmental preservation.

Describing the event, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director at Earthna, said QSW is “kind of a big party of sustainability where everybody does their part.”

“This shows that people care. This shows that the environment and sustainability is everybody’s work,” said the Earthna director.

Some of the entities that Earthna collaborated with include Msheireb Properties, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail, Qatar National Bank, Education Above All, United Development Company, among various others.

“We are very happy to be here today as Enbat, as a community partner, because we’ve been committed from day one to focus on sustainability and focus on raising awareness and changing people’s habits,” Ghanim Al Sulaiti, Enbat Holding Founder, told Doha News.

Earthna is a non-profit policy research and advocacy centre under Qatar Foundation that actively engages in promoting a more sustainable future by looking into solutions for issues concerning the environment.

The centre’s name brings together the English and Arabic languages, translating to “our Earth”.

“We would like to take the concept of sustainability from being a concept only for the academics and professionals to community members who can participate. Because this is something that they can practice or behave in their daily life,” Meshal Al-Shamari, Earthna’s Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives and Stakeholder Engagement, told Doha News.

Earthna’s partners have been launching events and initiatives in celebration of QSW.

Qatar’s sustainable farm Heenat Salma announced on Thursday a special Day Pass for all visitors to enjoy a wide range of multisensory experiences.

Through the Day Pass, visitors get the chance to taste organic snacks and beverages fresh from Doha’s rich nature, tour the farm, milk sheep, learn the art of palm weaving along with wellness-oriented sessions.

Visitors will get to be part of the Ten Thousand Trees planting efforts.

The initiative aims at planting 10,000 trees to promote Qatar’s environmental diversity while partnering with Verdura and Eco Matcher, the farm’s digital partner.