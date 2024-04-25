Qatar welcomes independent review committee report on UNRWA

There are 30,000 UNRWA members and Israeli interrogation is accusing only 0.04% of them.

Qatar has welcomed the findings of a United Nations-appointed committee’s report on the fairness of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following Israeli claims that impacted its operations in the Gaza Strip.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the formation of the Independent Review Committee, per se, is a transparent and credible institutional work, in the face of previous accusations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of thorough investigation and independence in addressing contentious issues and stressed the need to avoid premature judgments that could unfairly affect innocent parties.

Early March, Qatar called for the need for “urgent international action” to end the war in Gaza and address its “catastrophic humanitarian conditions,” while pledging an additional $25 million to support the UNRWA.

Statement | Qatar Welcomes Report of Independent Review Committee on UNRWA#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/bvNGZmkcrG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 24, 2024

This follows significant funding cuts by its biggest donors, including the United States.

At least 16 countries had decided to halt funding UNRWA after Israel accused 12 of UNRWA’s employees of allegedly being involved in Hamas’s surprise attack of October 7, 2023.

The countries represented $440 million of the agency’s overall funding, according to UNRWA.

The funds to the agency, which is a crucial lifeline for two million people in Gaza, were cut based on unverified Israeli reports of 12 employees who “may have been involved” in the “Hamas attack on October 7.”

There are 30,000 UNRWA members and Israeli interrogation is accusing only 0.04% of them.

In January, UNRWA reported the dismissal of several employees and initiated an investigation into Israel’s allegations against some of its staff.

Following this development, the U.S. suspended funding to a 30,000-member UNRWA, citing allegations against 12 employees.

Since the brutal war began nearly six months ago in Gaza, Israel has so far killed 165 UNRWA workers in Gaza, the highest death toll among UN staffers ever, however, the U.S. failed to call for an immediate interrogation into the case or mere issuance of condemnation.

More than 150 UNRWA facilities were hit, some destroyed, with many of them being schools.

UNRWA was established in 1949 in light of the forced dispossession of Palestinians by Israel to make way for illegal Jewish settlers.

The agency has since supported refugees across the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The funding cut came at a critical time as Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation worsened under the ongoing Israeli war coupled with the complete air, land and sea blockade.

The Israeli war has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians while displacing more than 85% of the population.