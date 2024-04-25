Qatar Airways Cargo unveils world’s largest animal centre near airport

The facility features 140 dog kennels, 40 cat kennels, and 24 horse stables across four zones with separate airflow systems.

Qatar Airways Cargo inaugurated the largest animal facility in the world, a 5,260 square metres Animal Centre, close to Hamad International Airport and the Qatar Airways Aircraft Maintenance Hangar.

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s largest animal transporter and the world’s leading international air cargo carrier in general, has reintroduced its Next Generation Live product, marking a significant advancement in live animal transportation standards, local media reported.

The planning of the facility spans four and a half years and boasts round-the-clock veterinary care and bespoke amenities tailored to the diverse needs of the animals staying with them.

“We are a 5-star airline, we’ve got a 5-star airport, we now have a 5-star animal facility that I think all of you will be more than comfortable sending your pets in the future,” said Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Cargo Mark Drusch, as quoted by the local media.

Featuring 140 dog kennels, 40 cat kennels, and 24 horse stables across four zones with separate airflow systems, the centre ensures proper care and safety for its animal passengers.

The Advanced Animal Centre caters to a wide array of species, from day-old chicks to reptiles and exotic creatures.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as multiple docks for seamless operation, the facility can accommodate up to 47 Unit Load Device (ULD) positions, catering to diverse animal transportation needs.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Qatar Airways reported that around nine percent of all live animals transported globally by air, travel on board its airline.

Also in 2022, Qatar Airways Cargo was the fourth airline and the first in the Middle East to be accredited the CEIV Live Animals certification by IATA.

“Whether they are horses, household pets, livestock, or exotic animals transported on our scheduled and charter flights or wild animals being flown under our WeQare Rewild the Planet initiative, we go beyond the required regulatory standards, to ensure that the animals are given the utmost care and comfort for the entire duration of the journey,” Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at the time said.