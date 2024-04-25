Autonomous e-Mobility Forum an opportunity for Qatar to expand in science, research and innovation

The three-day forum invites countless speakers from 20 countries, specifically policymakers, government officials, academics, industry experts, consultants, and prominent leaders.

The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum is set to be hosted from April 30 to May 2 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, inviting hundreds of industry experts, policymakers, and technology innovators from over 20 countries.

The three-day Forum, chaired by The Ministry of Transport, will encourage and facilitate discussions and initiatives concerning the convergence of driverless e-mobility and sustainability, an increasingly vital global concern.

The forum boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including distinguished figures such as Minister of Transport Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed al-Sulaiti, Group Executive Director of Jaidah Group Mohamed Jaidah, CEO and Founder of Automotive Ventures Steve Greenfield, and Initiative Lead at the World Economic Forum Kai Keller.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, a gala dinner and awards ceremony will be held to honour the exceptional contributions to the autonomous e-mobility industry.

On AEMOB’s final day, an eco-system tour will see participants visiting select locations in Qatar tied with sustainable transport initiatives.

According to the Forum’s Executive Committee, the inception of AEMOB has been in the works for quite some time.

“The idea for the Forum came up in a small circle of good people more than two years ago. It has naturally advanced since, very much also by learning from local and international experts and partners,” the Forum’s Executive Committee member, Khristo Ayad, told Doha News.

Ayad, a strategic communications consultant and public diplomacy analyst, expressed that driverless e-mobility is a multifaceted solution for today’s growing global climate crisis.

“Driverless e-mobility may still sound like some futuristic scenario, or even a lifestyle choice to some, yet belongs into a much more serious context beyond mere consumer technology or industry innovation,” Ayad told Doha News.

“Electric mobility on the one hand represents one of humankind’s most fundamental, and perhaps most hopeful, attempts to tackle the consistently accelerating global climate crisis and address the urgent need for energy diversification.

“The dimension of autonomous operation on the other, involves controversial and still to-be-solved aspects of artificial intelligence and big data usage,” he added.

A better tomorrow for Qatar

Concerning Qatar, Ayad voiced how the forum will act as an opportunity for Qatar to expand in science, research, and innovation.

“Qatar has provided the backdrop for diplomatic-level dialogue on global questions and issues for a while now. The country likewise continues its trajectory towards becoming a hub for science, research, and innovation,” Ayad told Doha News.

“From the outset, the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum was leaning on the same open spirit, offering a transparent platform for multilateral exchange beyond unilateral interests.

“The resonance received from partners and stakeholders, especially in Qatar, not only reflects particular foresight, but a genuine seriousness to pursue new and wiser approaches to energy usage in mobility,” Ayad added.

Last year, Qatar was ranked among the top 10 global markets in electric vehicle readiness.

It came 9th on the latest global Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility report, as the Gulf State works viciously towards achieving the goals of Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy and 2030 Vision.

Despite electric cars becoming unique in Qatar right now, their market share is expected to increase as car chargers are installed and the world’s most talked-about electric vehicles, Tesla 3, Y, X, and S, are displayed in the Gulf State.