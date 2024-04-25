Palestinian heritage, sports and vintage finds: 5 events to check out in Qatar this weekend

Katara Cultural Village is this weekend’s hotspot as it hosts several exciting events all at once.

A wide range of events are lined up this weekend in Qatar for families and friends to enjoy after a long week at work, school or university.

From Palestinian heritage, and sports to shopping, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1. Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival

Katara Cultural Village is celebrating Palestine’s rich culture with the sixth annual Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival, taking place until May 4.

This year’s festival is taking place under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Land, Our Story of Resilience” with activities and performances scheduled to take place in the coming days.

The latest edition is also taking place as Gaza continues to witness the ongoing Israeli genocidal war, a time when highlighting the Palestinian cause globally has become more crucial than ever.

The festival is also set to showcase Palestine’s unique arts and crafts that are also available for purchase, in addition to Palestinian food staples from za’atar to olive oil.

The festival is open every day from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. local time at the Southern Area of Katara Cultural Village.

2. 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, Qatar

As an established sports capital, this weekend’s event lineup also includes a sporting event with the sixth edition of the U-23 Asian Cup.

Taking place until May 3, the tournament features Asia’s top 16 under-23 teams.

Two Quarter-Final games will take place on Friday: one between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia at 5:00 p.m. followed by a face-off between Iraq and Vietnam at 8:30 p.m.

3. Good Finds Market

Those who missed out on the Good Finds Market at the Fire Station during its launch in February still have the chance to visit as it will now take place until April 27.

The event is one for all antique collectors and lovers of everything vintage, with second-hand and nostalgic pieces displayed for sale across the venue by numerous collectors.

Local food vendors are also offering mouthwatering dishes and refreshing drinks, made on the spot to be freshly served for visitors.

The Good Finds Market will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. local time.

4. Katara’s Exhibition of Antiques, Antiquities and Artifacts

If lovers of vintage items are interested in exploring other places that suit their interests, they can head to Katara’s Exhibition of Antiques, Antiquities and Artifacts.

The event is taking place at the Katara Cultural Village between April 25-30, showcasing old collectables and a special show of classic cars.

The exhibition is located in Katara Hall’s Building 12 and will open its doors to the public from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. local time.

5. Autumn Trade Fair 2024

Since it is the last days of the month and paychecks are likely out, shopping addicts can visit the mega Autumn Trade Fair, also in Katara’s southern area.

Running until May 10, the event features the largest shopping tent in the southern area with a variety of items to choose from.