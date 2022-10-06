Celebrate Qatar Sustainability Week with Heenat Salma’s ‘special day pass’

The annual event is taking place in its seventh edition, focusing on the health and wellbeing of Qatar’s community and to driving sustainability.

Get ready to join in the celebration of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) with Heenat Salma farm, where exciting activities are lined up for people of all ages.

Between 8-15 October, Heenat Salma is pleased to offer a special Day Pass for all visitors to enjoy a wide range of multisensory experiences—a perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Through the Day Pass, visitors will get the chance to taste organic snacks and beverages fresh from Doha’s rich nature, tour the farm, milk sheep, learn the art of palm weaving along with wellness-oriented sessions.

The programme includes bus transportation from the nearest metro station to add yet another layer of convenience.

Reducing Qatar’s carbon footprint and in line with QSW, visitors can meet at 2:00 pm daily from Al Rifa Station to Majlis, Heenat Salma Farm.

Then at 6:00pm transportation is available from Majlis, Heenat Salma Farm to Al Rifa Station, Qatar Mall.

With QSW being a national campaign dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Qatar’s community, visitors will get to be part of the Ten Thousand Trees planting efforts.

The initiative aims at planting 10,000 trees to promote Qatar’s environmental diversity while partnering with Verdura and Eco Matcher, the farm’s digital partner.

The digital tool enables the tracking of the tree planting journey while learning about all the options for adopting or sponsoring trees.

Merging art and nature, visitors get to visit Heenat Salma’s second Botanical Art Exhibition.

The installation features the work of botanical art club artists, who made the exhibition come to reality after months of observation and experimentation.

Some of the art at the farm was created using multimedia, watercolour, textile A few items from Heenat Salma’s Herbarium collection will also be exhibited at the location.

The entry fee for adults aged 12 and above is QAR 240, and for children aged five-to-11 QAR 100. Under the special offer, an adult can accompany a child for only QAR 290.

Bookings can be made online.

Itinerary

2:00pm – 2:15pm | Arrival and Welcome Drinks

2:15pm – 2:30pm | Brief Introduction

2:30pm – 3:00pm | Biodiversity Farm Tour

3:00pm – 3:30pm | Animal Interactions – Sheep Milking

3:30pm – 4:15pm | Break – Organic Snacks and Beverages

4:15pm – 5:00pm | Crafts – Palm Weaving

5:00pm – 5:30pm | Wellness – Outdoor Breathing Exercise

5:30pm – 6:00pm | Departure