‘Big Foot’: World Cup host Qatar boasts world’s biggest football boot 

Football fan? you might want to check the world’s largest football boot in Katara.

Qatar has added yet another world-breaking record by revealing the biggest football boot at Katara Cultural Village, where hundreds of people stood to witness the unveiling of the artwork.

The largest football boot in the world is 17 feet long, 7 feet high, and weighs more than 500 kg. It is made of the same materials used to make football boots, such as fiber, leather, rexine, foam sheet, and acrylic sheet.

The boots displayed are currently plain white with three slanted thin lines, but plans for special customisation are in the works. It took a total of seven months to complete the giant shoe.

The boot was created by Guinness World Record-holding artist and curator M Dileef. He is credited with creating the longest Quran in the world as well as the largest marker pen, bicycle, sanitiser, and screwdriver, to name a few.

Those interested in seeing the world-record breaking boots can head to the huge flag canopy in Katara.

The unveiling event was presided over by the chief guest, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, as well as other officials, including CEO of the Katara Public Diplomacy Centre Darwish Ahmed Al Shaibani as well as the curator of ‘Big Foot’, M. Dileef.

A cultural procession showcasing the cultural ties between Qatar and India was presented during the occasion, where artists from different Indian states performed alongside students from Indian schools across the nation.

As the Gulf nation looks to prepare to host the much-awaited World Cup on November 20, the number of attractions and public artworks around the country have expanded to cater to more than 1 million that are expected to flock to Qatar for the showpiece event.